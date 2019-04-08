Khloe Kardashian Thanks Kim for ‘F--king on Camera’ to Make Family Famous

A sex tape that created an empire. Khloé Kardashian is extremely thankful that her sister Kim Kardashian got frisky with then-boyfriend Ray J on camera, because the video is what helped kick off their careers.

On the Sunday, April 7, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, 38, Khloé, 34, and Scott Disick were hanging out in the Good American cofounder’s California home when mom Kris Jenner stopped by. The 63-year-old momager brought Khloé the trophy from the E! hit’s Best Reality Series/Franchise win at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards and asked, “Who would you like to thank?”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author pretended to cry as she grabbed the popcorn-shaped award and quipped, “This is all so much pressure!”

Khloé continued by showing off her comedic chops and giving her older sister a special shout-out. The former Kocktails With Khloé host joked, “[I would like to thank] my lord and savior, Kimberly, for f—king on camera.”

Jenner chuckled, but was not too happy with her daughter’s response. “I don’t get any credit ever,” the In the Kitchen With Kris cookbook author fired back.

In February 2007, a video hit the internet of Kim and Ray J, now 38, having sex while they were dating four years prior. Jenner called the leak “devastating” and told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast in June 2017, “It was one of the most horrific things that we, as a family, went through.”

Kim, for her part, addressed the tape on a January episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and told host Andy Cohen that she is already starting to plan how she will explain it to her three children: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months.

“I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them,” she said. “That’s all you can really be.”

Us Weekly revealed exclusively in early January that the KKW Beauty cofounder and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate “in very early May.” Kim confirmed the news two weeks later.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!