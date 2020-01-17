Kim Cattrall Was Happy to Play a Woman of Her Own Age in ‘Filthy Rich’

Those who pray at the altar of Kim Cattrall’s outspoken and empowered Sex and the City character, Samantha Jones, have a new heroine: the equally outspoken and empowered Margaret Monreaux, a billionaire Christian-TV host in the Fox series Filthy Rich (based on a New Zealand show of the same name).

After the unexpected death of her husband (Gerald McRaney) — and subsequent revelation of his three illegitimate children — Margaret’s entire livelihood is on the line. In this week’s issue of Us Weekly, Cattrall, 63, opens up about the new role and why it was the perfect time to step into Margaret’s shoe — and out of Samantha’s heels.

“I think the cross between those two characters is that there’s no judgment. It’s acceptance. That’s something easy to get behind,” she shares. “There are many sides to Margaret: private Margaret, public Margaret, wife Margaret, confident Margaret and the Margaret who prays. As someone who doesn’t have a strong religious background, that was something I really wanted to explore — the practice of prayer, and how in those moments there’s so much vulnerability.”

The five-time Emmy nominee also finds similarities between herself and Margaret.

“She’s in her 60s like I am. You’re starting to lose family members. You’re starting to lose friends. It brings up questions like, ‘What now?’ and ‘How much longer?'” Cattrall says. “I like to work things out in my work. I have those questions, and I think if I’m having them, maybe other people have them too.”

Additionally, the Tell Me a Story alum learned about faith by taking on the role — and more, about herself.

“I’ve been taught to have faith in myself, but as I get older, things are changing. I’m asking, ‘Why are we here?’ and ‘How can I get some peace and make sense of all the chaos in this world?'” she tells Us, before adding that the show is like “Dallas or Dynasty, but shot out of a cannon.”

Filthy Rich premieres on Fox in the spring.

