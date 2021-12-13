Kim Kardashian Cut 'Really Funny' Joke About Tristan, Khloe From 'SNL'

Pushing (almost) all her boundaries. Kim Kardashian didn’t hold much back while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time — but there was one particular joke that stayed on the cutting room floor.

The Skims CEO, 41, reflected on why it finally “felt like the right time” for her to take on the NBC sketch series, telling i-D magazine that she “actually wasn’t nervous at all” the night of the show. She felt even more confident having the full support of her siblings and her mom, Kris Jenner.

“Everyone in the family was just like, ‘You can do whatever you want,'” Kardashian told the outlet in the Monday, December 13, interview. “Everyone was really easy and game for me to do whatever I wanted. Although I had a really funny joke about Tristan [Thompson] and Khloé [Kardashian] that I took out – I could’ve maybe gone further. But everyone was like, ‘Use me. Do whatever you want. This is your time.’ They were down. That was super cool.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum added: “I think people might not get that we’re absolutely in on the joke. … We have a sense of humor. We roast each other as a family all day long. None of us are sensitive to it. I wanted people to see a part of my personality that all my friends know, that everyone close to me knows. But, you know, SNL was a completely different audience for me. … And it was fun.”

In October, Kim took the famed Studio 8H stage in New York City with musical guest Halsey, who later made an appearance in a sketch playing Kendall Jenner. At the top of the show, the KKW Beauty founder dished out jabs at Caitlyn Jenner, Kris, 66, and even estranged husband Kanye West.

“When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked of the rapper, 44. “I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Kim filed to end her marriage to the Grammy winner after nearly seven years. The pair share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Saint, 2. While many fans applauded Kim’s bold jokes, West wasn’t as impressed.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” the musician claimed on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Meanwhile, Khloé, 37, had her older sister’s back. The Good American cofounder joined SNL‘s Aidy Bryant in a body-swapping sketch and appeared in another titled “People’s Kourt,” which put the famous siblings in a courtroom to air out their drama. Her ups and downs with 30-year-old Thompson, however, remained off-limits.

Khloé and the NBA player ended their on-off romance in June, nearly one year after rekindling their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic — and after Thompson was caught cheating multiple times. The parents of 3-year-old daughter True have continued to coparent, but things became messy when Maralee Nichols alleged she was pregnant with the athlete’s third child. (He also shares 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.)

Us broke the news earlier this month that Nichols welcomed a baby boy.