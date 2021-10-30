Getting scary! ’Tis the season for all things spooky, so Ellen DeGeneres enlisted Kim Kardashian’s help to escort The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner around a haunted house just in time for Halloween.

“It’s important that we remember the reason for the season: We get to watch Andy fear for his life more than most days,” the Finding Dory star, 63, said during the Friday, October 29, episode of her NBC talk show. “For his final haunted house, I sent Andy to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights with my good friend, and Kris’ [Jenner] daughter, Kim Kardashian. I proudly present: ‘Andy’s Final Haunted House.’”

Lassner, 54, has become a staple on the Louisiana native’s Halloween episodes, sharing his frightful reactions to scary haunted house setups alongside various celebrity guests.

“So, great news,” Lassner quipped in the footage. “This is the last haunted house after 19 seasons that I will ever do. That’s the good news. The bad news is I still have to do it tonight,” before the 41-year-old Skims founder joined in for her first taped haunted house experience. “It’s not unusual to get startled, it’s not unusual to pee a little — at least for me — and here’s what’s unbelievable, it’s COVID-safe, all the protocols have been followed.”

After the pair’s brief taped introduction, a frightening, masked character jumped out from behind them, causing them both to scream.

“Oh my God,” Kardashian noted. “See, I almost jumped! … My shoes have, like, this tiny heel and I’m, like, freaking out because I might fall. I don’t know, I’m just nervous because I get nervous. I have no idea what I’m getting myself into, by the way. I haven’t seen any of these [previous segments].”

As the duo started to make their way through the Universal Studios attraction, they get easily startled when various characters pop out or props suddenly move.

“I’m sweating, I’m sweating,” the KKW Beauty founder noted in the clip. “Wait, I need this at my house to scare the s—t out of my kids.”

Once Lassner gets even more frightened, he used the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum as a human shield before she gently added, “It’s OK, you can jump on top of me.”

Kardashian quickly told Lassner that she also didn’t enjoy this experience before noting, “They’re really missing an opportunity to get us from behind” between their screams.

Ahead of the pair’s haunted house segment, the beauty entrepreneur’s mom couldn’t help but gush over her expanding family during an interview with DeGeneres, which aired on Friday.

“Kourtney [Kardashian] and Travis [Barker], they really are made for each other,” the Jenner Communications founder, 65, said of eldest daughter’s fiancé, who proposed earlier this month. “They’re the cutest couple, they’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly.”

Jenner, while dressed as Cruella de Vil during the holiday-themed episode, added, “I’m so excited [about their upcoming nuptials]. He was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own. He’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait.”

For more of Kim’s scared antics with Lassner, watch the video above!