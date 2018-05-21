Kim Zolciak Says NeNe Leakes Tried to ‘Kick’ Her at ‘RHOA’ Reunion 

Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes just can’t kiss and makeup. After Andy Cohen admitted he felt the Don’t Be Tardy star was ganged up on by her castmates during last month’s explosive Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, the two women reignited the drama between them over social media on Monday, May 21.

“Atlanta this season, I had a really rough time with the last chunk of that when Kim was on because it got very… I hate a five against one situation,” Cohen said during a recent appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show. “It is a gang up and the problem is that Kim was not … It’s less problematic when the person is good at taking up for themselves and Kim was not having an easy time with her words … No one was listening to me and I really did not have control of the room and I wish that I had walked off.”

Leakes was the first to respond to the Watch What Happens Live host’s comments on Monday, writing, “If Kim was gained up on, she deserved it! That’s what happens when u talk reckless abt EVERYBODY! Oh & no one cared abt me getting gained up on season 7. Think Dr Jeff situation, wearing all white at the reunion. Cynthia, peter, Claudia, Kenya & Kandi all had something 2 say 2 me. I don’t remember anybody caring🤷🏾‍♀️ just sayin.”

The former Glee actress added: “Just replying back to everybody blowing me up abt this video just saying! Just answering the people.”

Later on Monday, a fan tweeted about the interview to Zolciak, commenting that Cohen saying the reality TV star was “ganged up on blows [her] mind.”

“Sweetie you didn’t see an 1/4 of what happened this season or an 1/8 of reunion! I had positive moments Irregardless Im comfortable w/ who I am and what I stand for it’s television!” Zolciak tweeted. “The reunion was disgusting! Nene trying to kick me, girls making fun of my children, mocking my … Husband, I do not pick on people’s children, husbands! You are clueless human being! Sending love and light.”

“Living MY dream!” added the “Google Me” singer, who is currently filming season 7 of her family’s spinoff after briefly halting production due to the drama.

The problems between Leakes and Zolciak started during season 10 of RHOA after the latter’s daughter Brielle Biermann took a video that she claimed showed roaches in Leakes’ home. As a result, the women on the series called Zolciak racist during the reunion. She was slammed for making a comment that racism isn’t “real” and apologized for her comments in a lengthy statement at the time.

“During the last RHOA reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize,” the statement read. “Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep — I am open to all and always have been.”

