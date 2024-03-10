Kirsten Dunst nearly fell on the 2024 Oscars red carpet but made sure to laugh it off.

While getting ready to pose for photos at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, the actress turned around to pose for photos with her longtime partner, Jesse Plemons, when she walked into one of the giant Oscar statuettes placed around the event.

Dunst, 41, reached out her hand to grab for Plemons, 35, when she tripped over the oversized statue. “Oh s—t,” she appeared to say, according to a video clip shared via Variety on X. “I walked right into an Oscar.”

Dunst laughed off the moment as she grabbed on to Plemons for support. The couple smiled while posing for pictures and at one point, Dunst even turned her head to whisper something into Plemons’ ear.

Their appearance at Sunday’s awards show comes following Plemons’ role as Tom White in Killers of the Flower Moon which is up for various Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Plemons is no stranger to working with the film’s director Martin Scorsese — they collaborated on 2019’s The Irishman — but said nabbing his Killers of the Flower Moon role was “like every sort of Christmas holiday rolled into one.”

“The guy, at least the way he comes across in the book and in reading about him, he’s a superhero of morality,” Plemons told Interview Magazine in February 2023 of his character. “The guy is just a f–king beacon of justice. Obviously, he had his flaws like everyone, but I had built this character up so massively. And the story as well is — it’s mind-blowing that more people weren’t aware of it until this book came out.”

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a book of the same name by David Grann. “When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one — until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery,” the AppleTV+ description of the film reads.

While Plemons did not scare the screen with Dunst in this particular film, the couple is no stranger to working together.

“Acting is a natural extension of their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple earlier this month. “They get to take themselves out of their comfort zones and collaborate as a team, which is a lot of fun for them.”

The couple met while working together on the set of Fargo in 2015. Us broke the news in 2017 that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together. Dunst and Plemons’ son Ennis was born in May 2018. Their second son, James, was born years later in June 2021.