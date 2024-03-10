Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Kirsten Dunst Nearly Trips and Falls Into Statue on 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

By
Feature Kirsten Dunst Has Near-Fall After Tripping Over Giant Statue at the Oscars 2024 Oscars
Kirsten DunstJohn Shearer/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst nearly fell on the 2024 Oscars red carpet but made sure to laugh it off.

While getting ready to pose for photos at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, the actress turned around to pose for photos with her longtime partner, Jesse Plemons, when she walked into one of the giant Oscar statuettes placed around the event.

Dunst, 41, reached out her hand to grab for Plemons, 35, when she tripped over the oversized statue. “Oh s—t,” she appeared to say, according to a video clip shared via Variety on X. “I walked right into an Oscar.”

Dunst laughed off the moment as she grabbed on to Plemons for support. The couple smiled while posing for pictures and at one point, Dunst even turned her head to whisper something into Plemons’ ear.

Their appearance at Sunday’s awards show comes following Plemons’ role as Tom White in Killers of the Flower Moon which is up for various Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Plemons is no stranger to working with the film’s director Martin Scorsese — they collaborated on 2019’s The Irishman — but said nabbing his Killers of the Flower Moon role was “like every sort of Christmas holiday rolled into one.”

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet 96th Annual Academy Awards Arrivals 725 America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Emma Stone.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Oscars

“The guy, at least the way he comes across in the book and in reading about him, he’s a superhero of morality,” Plemons told Interview Magazine in February 2023 of his character. “The guy is just a f–king beacon of justice. Obviously, he had his flaws like everyone, but I had built this character up so massively. And the story as well is — it’s mind-blowing that more people weren’t aware of it until this book came out.”

Kirsten Dunst Has Near-Fall After Tripping Over Giant Statue at the Oscars Jesse Plemon 2024 Oscars
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemon Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on a book of the same name by David Grann. “When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one — until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery,” the AppleTV+ description of the film reads.

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

While Plemons did not scare the screen with Dunst in this particular film, the couple is no stranger to working together.

Complete List of Oscars 2024 Nominees and Winners

Related: Complete List of 2024 Oscars Nominees and Winners

“Acting is a natural extension of their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple earlier this month. “They get to take themselves out of their comfort zones and collaborate as a team, which is a lot of fun for them.”

The couple met while working together on the set of Fargo in 2015. Us broke the news in 2017 that they were gearing up to welcome their first child together. Dunst and Plemons’ son Ennis was born in May 2018. Their second son, James, was born years later in June 2021.

In this article

Jesse-Plemons-bio-page

Jesse Plemons
Kirsten Dunst Beauty Gallery Oscars 2022

Kirsten Dunst

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!