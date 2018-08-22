Cheers? Kirstie Alley prompted some head-scratching after stating she once rubbed elbows with a member of the royal family — at Courtney Love’s house.

The Fat Actress alum, 67, is currently filming Celebrity Big Brother U.K. and while speaking with some of her housemates in the garden, she started name-dropping: “I’m friends with Courtney Love and one time, she asked me to dinner and when I came, ah, what’s his name? Elton John was at dinner and there were only four of us.”

“And then another time, she asked me over for ‘snacks’ and Prince Charles was there,” she added, emphasizing the word snacks.

Those watching the reality show took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the idea of Prince Charles hanging out with the former Hole rockstar. One person tweeted, “I just can’t stop thinking about what Prince Charles could possibly have been doing at Courtney Loves house. #cbb” while another unconvinced fan wrote, “Prince Charles was not round Courtney Love’s house having f—king snacks #CBB #CBBUK.”

The revelation came just days after the cast expressed their anger concerning the show’s political theme, with Alley being appointed “President” of the house on Sunday, August 19. The challenge required houseguests dressing up as “border control,” which many of Alley’s fellow housemates took issue with, including actress Roxanne Pallett, who called it “disgusting.” Bad Girls Club’s Natalie Nunn was also angered by the challenge, saying, “There’s the biggest controversy in our country right now. And [Alley’s] a f—king Trump supporter. That’s why she hasn’t said anything. I’m just not building the wall.”

The former Veronica’s Closet actress is starring on the reality series alongside other famous faces including Love Island’s Gabby Allen and Rodrigo Alves, otherwise known as The Human Ken Doll. One person not residing in the home? Stormy Daniels — the stripper who claimed she had an affair with President Donald Trump — pulled out of the show hours before the August 16 premiere, citing a “row with producers.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs every weeknight at 9 p.m. on Channel 5 in the U.K.

