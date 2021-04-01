Just like the old days! Kourtney Kardashian cashed in on some quality time with ex Scott Disick — and was surprised by how much fun they had together.

In a clip from the Thursday, April 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 41-year-old Poosh founder snuck away to her Malibu house to “work and focus” on her lifestyle brand. As she settled in, she got an unexpected visit from the 37-year-old Flip It Like Disick star.

“I wanted to be by the water,” the New York native explained when Kardashian caught him rummaging in the kitchen. “No one said they were going to be here today.”

Disick revealed that the pair’s sons — Mason, 11, and Reign, 6 — were staying with Kris Jenner. Their daughter, Penelope, 8, wanted to spend the night with Khloé Kardashian. “This is like the world bringing us together,” the Talentless founder teased.

Kourtney confessed to the cameras that she “can’t remember the last time” she spent time alone with her ex — and without their kids around — since they split in 2015. Before calling it quits, the duo dated on and off for nine years.

“It’s been years since we did this and it’s just a little bit weird,” she admitted as the exes binged on sweets during a movie night at home. “I forgot how nice it is to just have a conversation with Scott without the kids. We’re friends.”

Sitting beside Kourtney in a straight-to-camera interview, Disick asserted that things between them were “purely platonic.”

After splitting from the Kardashian Konfidential author, Disick moved on with Sofia Richie. The duo were together for nearly three years before Us Weekly confirmed in May 2020 that they had pressed pause on their relationship. They briefly reunited before calling it quits for good that August.

Disick’s close bond with his ex was a point of tension between him and Richie, 22. “Sofia was getting mad that Scott was spending so much time with Kourtney,” a source revealed at the time.

As fans began to wonder whether Kourtney would get back together with Disick, a separate insider told Us in October 2020 that the twosome “will always have a playful relationship with each other and love for each other,” but were only “focused on coparenting successfully.”

During a March episode of KUWTK, Disick revealed that Richie gave him “an ultimatum” about his relationship with Kourtney. “I thought I would give it a try and make [Sofia] more a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out,” he told Kim Kardashian and Khloé, 36. “I said, ‘The most important thing to me is my kids, and that’s my family.’ … [She] was like, ‘I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.'”

Disick has since sparked a romance with Amelia Gray Hamlin, while Us confirmed in January that Kourtney is dating Travis Barker. When it comes to their new relationships, the reality TV stars are nothing but supportive of one another.

“[They have] an incredibly special bond that no one can ever come between,” a source noted in February. “[Their] history together and love for each other can’t be touched by anyone else, and they both know that.”

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.