Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t excited about having to take a break from sex with husband Travis Barker after son Rocky’s arrival.

During the Thursday, June 13, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 45, offered a glimpse into her fourth child’s nursery before his birth.

“We are at Travis’ now because we are really taking out time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together,” Kourtney, who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, explained. “Because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces.”

Kourtney and Travis, 48, decided on a home base as she awaited the arrival of their first child together.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

“It feels like we figured out a plan for now,” she noted. “So we are going to move into his house which is a block away and redo my house so we can all be together and live under one roof with the baby.”

While filming the Hulu reality series, Kourtney received help from mom Kris Jenner in decorating Rocky’s room. Kris, 68, ended up making a joke about Kourtney’s water breaking while they were still putting the final touches on the nursery.

“Well let’s not say that because I am not ready,” Kourtney responded. “My husband is on a plane coming home.”

Kris then said that Kourtney could go into labor when Travis lands, to which her daughter replied, “I need to have sex.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other True love! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have become known for their PDA-heavy outings since they started dating, but they’re also fans of heartfelt — and sometimes handwritten — sentiments. In February, for example, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an Instagram photo of a poem seemingly written by her musician boyfriend. “Roses […]

Kourtney’s response took Kris by surprise. “This is how you talk to your mother? This is wild. Sex is taking a priority to birth?” Kris asked. “This is TMI and I don’t need to know this. The visual is just, no. Keep it to yourself.”

According to Kourtney, sex was more important to her at that point in time. “Yeah because then you can’t have sex for six weeks after,” she pointed out.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney and Travis have overshared about their relationship. The couple took their romance public in January 2021 after years of friendship. On their one-year sex anniversary — which Kourtney mentioned on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians — Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October 2021 and subsequently tied the knot.

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

Earlier this season, Kourtney surprised viewers when she recalled getting COVID after making out with Travis.

“We make out for six hours,” she recalled in a May episode about how Travis started to feel warm. “Not a making-out type of warm. Like, really warm. … That first six hours of just making out, I got COVID.”

Kourtney later responded to fans who questioned how she spent her time with Travis. “Who makes out for six hours?” one viewer asked, which Kourtney responded to via her Instagram Story “KRAVIS.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.