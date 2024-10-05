Kourtney Kardashian is already preparing for Spooky Season with some spicy Halloween lawn decorations.

“Hello October,” Kourtney, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 4, alongside a carousel of photos showcasing her most recent fall activities. Among them was a snap of her large, inflatable lawn decorations of two skeletons getting intimate, seemingly paying homage to her PDA-heavy relationship with her husband Travis Barker. One skeleton straddled the other as they gazed into each other’s skulls.

Kourtney’s other snaps included a massive outdoor staircase lined with pumpkins, as well as details of a night out with Barker, 48, and their son, 10-month-old Rocky Thirteen. In the photo, the Blink-182 drummer pushes Rocky’s stroller as they stand outside of the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed Rocky in November 2023 after they officially tied the knot in June 2022. The Kardashians star also shares three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9; and has since become a step-mother to Barker’s children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18.

The Poosh founder opened up about her parenting style on the September 16 episode of the “Skinny Confidential” podcast, including her decision to cosleep with her children. According to Kourtney, she coslept with Mason until he was 7.

“I think every person’s different and every child is different. My oldest son slept with me till he was 7,” Kardashian said last month. “I mean also part of it [was] like at a certain time I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room.” She noted that the habit eventually stopped as Mason got older, saying, “He stopped and he was like, ‘I’m done with you. I sleep in my own room.’”

As for Penelope, Kourtney said, ​​“My daughter slept with me pretty much till she was 11.”

Related: From Friends to More! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

Regarding the new baby, both Kourtney and Travis have been cosleeping with Rocky. “I’m on the craziest hours right now because of our whole summer of touring, but I think one thing too is that we sleep with our baby,” she said, adding, “I will say that both parents being aligned on that is really important. My husband loves it too.”

She continued, “As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is. Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it’s something that mammals have been doing since time existed.”