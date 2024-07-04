Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take packing on PDA to the next level.

During the Thursday, July 4, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis were preparing to attend the 2023 Emmy Awards.

“Today is the Emmys and Travis is drumming in the opening. We decided to come and get ready at a hotel right next to the Emmys so that the baby could be with us,” Kourtney, 45, who welcomed son Rocky two months before the Emmys took place in January, shared. “This is the first big public thing that I am doing and this is our first real date night out after having a baby.”

Kourtney, who also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick, admitted she wasn’t excited about being back in the public eye.

“I feel like I would never be doing a red carpet right now if it wasn’t Travis performing and I was going to support him,” she noted. “Just life with a newborn, I haven’t really gone anywhere besides Target once.”

Kourtney wondered whether it was “a little too soon” after giving birth, adding, “But I also know this is one hour so I should enjoy watching my husband on stage and have fun and then go back to my bubble.”

Despite focusing on the positive, Kourtney still couldn’t wait to return home to her newborn.

“I’m really not trying to strike a balance right now. This is a one-off, Target was just a one-off. I feel lucky that I can have the choice to not have to rush back to work,” she explained to the cameras. “I want to fully raise my child and be a stay at home mom.”

Kourtney and Travis, 48, reunited after getting their individual glam done. They shared a kiss after which Kourtney immediately stuck her tongue out. Travis leaned in for another kiss but then course corrected and the couple instead touched their tongues together before getting one more peck in.

The duo are no strangers to oversharing about their relationship on the hit Hulu series. Throughout season 5, Kourtney and Travis have documented the most surprising moments leading up to the birth of their first child together. (The drummer shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

In an episode that aired in June, Kourtney opened up about why she wanted to wait a little longer before delivering her son.

“I am not ready. My husband is on a plane coming home,” she told her mother, Kris Jenner. “I need to have sex.”

Kris wasn’t expecting this much information from Kourtney, who continued, “Yeah because then you can’t have sex for six weeks after.”

The Kardashians subsequently featured footage of Kourtney giving birth to baby Rocky. Before their child entered the world, the pair initially ended up at the hospital too early so they had to head back home.

Kourtney, however, was already dilated, which is why viewers weren’t expecting to hear about how the twosome had sex. “We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we had sex to get things going to see if that helps,” Kourtney, who was three centimeters dilated, told the cameras in the June episode. “That can help sometimes.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.