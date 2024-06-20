Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t going to let the fact that she was three centimeters dilated prevent her from having sex with husband Travis Barker.

During the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney, 45, and Travis, 48, documented the days leading up to her welcoming their now-7-month-old son, Rocky. The footage started on October 29, 2023, in the evening as Kourtney started to experience contractions.

“This is my first natural birth that I have experienced. With the baby actually exiting out of the vagina. I am a little frightened,” Travis, who shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler said. “I am going to be right there. I am going to catch him like a basketball.”

Kourtney wasn’t as excited for the view Travis would have while she gave birth. (The reality star already shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick.)

“You are not going to look at my vagina. No. You can’t be down there,” she joked. “You can but I don’t want you to be traumatized by your favorite thing in the world.”

The couple, who got married in 2022, went to the hospital that night. While preparing to give birth, Kourtney reflected on the obstacles that initially prevented them from expanding their family, such as infertility struggles and a scare during her pregnancy.

“A couple of months ago, we had a terrifying scare where I had to have emergency fetal surgery for fluid in his lungs,” she recalled. “It is super rare — the condition that he had — but it is also super rare and lucky that we caught it.”

In a confessional, Kourtney shared how she leaned on religion to help her through the health scare, adding, “I was definitely filled with fear after the surgery and the fluid in his lungs actually did start coming back. Then I watched this documentary that was all about the power of positive thinking and how our thinking can affect our health.”

Kourtney continued: “Then I started talking to the baby every day and said my prayers and after I had that mindset shift, the fluid was completely gone and we had not one single problem after.”

The same night Kourtney and Travis first went to the hospital, she was one to two centimeters dilated, had some light bleeding and contractions. There wasn’t much progress when they picked cameras back up on October 30, 2023, in the morning.

“I have been in this hospital room overnight and nothing is happening. I was three centimeters dilated up until 4 A.M. and then nothing progressed,” Kourtney detailed. “I am not feeling stressed but then another part of me feels like did we come too early?”

Kourtney and Travis said they wanted their child to be born on Halloween. However, that didn’t seem to be in the cards since the pair went home that morning to wait for Kourtney to go into active labor.

“We went home, ate at Crossroads, showered, slept in our bed and then we have sex to get things going to see if that helps,” she told the cameras. “That can help sometimes.”

By the early afternoon on Halloween, Kourtney and Travis were on their way to the hospital again. Kourtney received medical care for a few hours before staff at the hospital started preparing her for an epidural, which came shortly before the doctor broke her water.

Kris Jenner made an appearance as Kourtney was told late that night that it was time for her to give birth. She started pushing at 11:55PM on Halloween night and five minutes later their son, Rocky, arrived.

“I am so happy that my mom was here. It turned out to be really special. She’s very comforting and it was a special time for me, her and Travis. We can share that experience together,” Kourtney shared alongside videos of her and Rocky. “I think after everything we went through to get to this moment, it just feels so surreal. I have the most supportive and amazing husband I could ever dream of. I’m so happy in my blissful baby bubble and I’m in love with Rocky.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.