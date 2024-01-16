Kourtney Kardashian made her red carpet return after giving birth at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kardashian, 44, shared a kiss with Travis Barker on the Emmys red carpet ahead of his rocking opening performance with host Anthony Anderson. The couple twinned in chic black suits, which Kardashian paired with a black bra. Barker, 48, kept things classic with a black dress shirt and bow tie.

They each accessorized their monochrome looks with black sunglasses, although Kardashian took hers off while posing alongside the Blink-182 drummer on the red carpet. The 2023 Emmys marked Kardashian’s first red carpet appearance since giving birth in November.

Kardashian and Barker, who tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child together last year, are no strangers to the red carpet. Kardashian joined Barker for the Oscars in March 2022, where Barker performed alongside an “All-Star Band” consisting of percussionist and singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper and music director Adam Blackstone.

The couple also made a PDA-filled appearance at the red carpet for the Grammys in April 2022, where Barker performed alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz. Topping off a trio of spring red carpet appearances, Kardashian and Barker made their Met Gala debut the following month. The couple donned coordinating black-and-white Thom Browne looks, with Kardashian wearing a deconstructed version of Barker’s suit-and-kilt outfit.

The drummer is currently in the midst of Blink-182’s world tour, which kicked off in May of last year. Marking their first tour together in a decade, Barker and bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge will be playing over 93 shows across North America, Europe, Latin America and Oceania. The final performance of the tour isn’t until August 2024, but Barker has remained committed to his family despite the rigorous tour schedule.

“He comes home whenever he has a break, and she still plans on attending some of their shows when she can. But Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” a source of the couple exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023, while Kardashian was pregnant with son Rocky, who was born the following November. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family, and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need.”

Another source exclusively told Us in October 2022 that Kardashian would be joining Barker and the band for “as many stops as possible” on the tour, “as much as her schedule allows.”

In addition to their newborn, Rocky, both Kardashian and Barker are proud parents to children from previous relationships. Kardashian shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008. Barker also parents Moakler’s daughter Atiana, 24, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.