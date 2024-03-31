Kristen Stewart binge-watching Gilmore Girls was not on our 2024 bingo cards, yet we’re here for it.

“I watch some TV. I watched the Gilmore Girls. It’s the best television,” Stewart, 33, said during a Them interview published on Friday, March 29. “Well, I just started it and I’m, like, on the fifth season and the long game that that show plays and how realistic [it] all [is.] Rory is just making so many mistakes that I made and I’m like, ‘Wait, this is stupid, I don’t wanna see her do this.’”

Stewart continued, “I’m like, Well, you had to do it, didn’t you?’ I don’t feel guilty about that. I feel really proud of that.”

Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, aired between 2000 and 2007 on The WB (later The CW). The show followed mother-daughter duo Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) as Rory transferred high schools to attend the prestigious Chilton Preparatory Academy.

Related: 7 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Characters Who Are Actually the Worst It’s comforting to know that where you go, Gilmore Girls will follow — but some of the show’s characters would be better off left behind. Gilmore Girls premiered on the WB in 2000 and followed Lorelai (Lauren Graham), a single mother raising her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), in the small Connecticut town of Stars Hollow. […]

By season 5, Rory begins an affair with her first boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki) despite his unhappy teen marriage to Lindsay (Arielle Kebbel). While Rory attempts to call off their trysts via letter delivered by courier Lorelai, Lindsay finds it first and proclaims she wants a divorce. Rory and Dean continue to see one another while she balances her classes at Yale University and a growing attraction to fellow student Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry).

While Stewart did not elaborate on which of Rory’s mistakes she related to, she also was involved in an infamous affair scandal. Back in July 2012, Us Weekly broke the news that Stewart was involved with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. Stewart had been dating Twilight costar Robert Pattinson at the time, while Sanders, 53, was married to Liberty Ross.

Related: ‘Gilmore Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now? More than 20 years after Gilmore Girls first aired in 2000 — and was rebooted in 2016 for a four-part update — viewers are still yearning for more from Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. For six seasons from 2000 to 2007, fans followed the lives of mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) in the […]

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” Stewart later said in a statement. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Sanders released his own statement following the affair. “I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family,” the director told Us at the time. “My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.”

Stewart and Pattinson, 37, called it quits nearly one year after the scandal. They have moved on with Dylan Meyer, to whom Stewart is engaged, and Suki Waterhouse, with whom Pattinson recently welcomed his first child. Sanders, meanwhile, ultimately divorced Ross, 45, in 2014.