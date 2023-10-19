Kristin Cavallari was fine bringing the drama to all her reality TV shows — but some of her onscreen antics were due to producers intervening.
“Oh my God, [the] worst advice [was] probably to make out with the gay bartender,” Cavallari, 36, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, referring to a moment from The Hills. “Although, I don’t know, I guess it got us another season.”
Cavallari, who starred on Laguna Beach, The Hills and Very Cavallari, laughed off the awkward scene, noting that ultimately, she was happy with her production teams.
“I actually had a lot of producers looking out for me on all of the shows I did,” she recalls. “And it is not even necessarily one piece of [good] advice, but [they] just [kept] being honest with me and telling me when to reel it in or when to step it up.”
Cavallari points out that “you don’t always hear that in the business,” confessing, “there are definitely snakes, don’t get me wrong, but there are really good people too.”
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover has had a similar experience during his time on the Bravo series, calling producers “the devil.” While he tells Us that he does “respect” his production team, he insists that “they’re the devil” at times.
Conover, 34, admits that “anytime they said, ‘Trust me,’” he should have known that they were going to “get me good.” However, he tells Us, that no one has “ever purposely given me bad advice.”
The Sewing Down South founder has received great advice at the hands of a Southern Charm sound guy. “He said, ‘Craig, if you dress up in every scene, they can’t make you look like a [bum]. Don’t give them the option to show you not dressed up,’” Conover says. “He was, like, ‘Dress just like anything [positive]. Dress for the occasion, you’ll perform better.’”
While Conover has good memories pegged to his wardrobe choices, Margaret Josephs exclusively tells Us that she regrets taking The Real Housewives of New Jersey producers’ tips about her hairstyle on season 1.
“The worst advice was to put on the pigtail extensions [for] my first season. They’re like, ‘Oh, you have to wear pigtail extensions,’” she claims. “I looked absolutely crazy in my first confessional. I [had] never [worn] long pigtail extensions. They’re, like, more over the top pigtail extensions. Worst advice ever.”
