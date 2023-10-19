Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Kristin Cavallari’s ‘Worst Advice’ From Producers Was ‘Make Out With the Gay Bartender’ on ‘The Hills’

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Kristin Cavallari was fine bringing the drama to all her reality TV shows — but some of her onscreen antics were due to producers intervening.

“Oh my God, [the] worst advice [was] probably to make out with the gay bartender,” Cavallari, 36, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, referring to a moment from The Hills. “Although, I don’t know, I guess it got us another season.”

Cavallari, who starred on Laguna Beach, The Hills and Very Cavallari, laughed off the awkward scene, noting that ultimately, she was happy with her production teams.

Kristin Cavallari s Worst Advice From Producers Was Make Out With the Gay Bartender on The Hills 532
Kristin Cavallari. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

“I actually had a lot of producers looking out for me on all of the shows I did,” she recalls. “And it is not even necessarily one piece of [good] advice, but [they] just [kept] being honest with me and telling me when to reel it in or when to step it up.”

Cavallari points out that “you don’t always hear that in the business,” confessing, “there are definitely snakes, don’t get me wrong, but there are really good people too.”

Us Weeklys Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year

Related: Meet Us Weekly's Top 10 Reality Stars of the Year

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover has had a similar experience during his time on the Bravo series, calling producers “the devil.” While he tells Us that he does “respect” his production team, he insists that “they’re the devil” at times.

Conover, 34, admits that “anytime they said, ‘Trust me,’” he should have known that they were going to “get me good.” However, he tells Us, that no one has “ever purposely given me bad advice.”

Kristin Cavallari s Worst Advice From Producers Was Make Out With the Gay Bartender on The Hills 531
Zack DeZon/Bravo

The Sewing Down South founder has received great advice at the hands of a Southern Charm sound guy. “He said, ‘Craig, if you dress up in every scene, they can’t make you look like a [bum]. Don’t give them the option to show you not dressed up,’” Conover says. “He was, like, ‘Dress just like anything [positive]. Dress for the occasion, you’ll perform better.’”

Every Time Bachelor Stars Called Out Producers

Related: Every Time 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Contestants Called Out Producers

While Conover has good memories pegged to his wardrobe choices, Margaret Josephs exclusively tells Us that she regrets taking The Real Housewives of New Jersey producers’ tips about her hairstyle on season 1.

“The worst advice was to put on the pigtail extensions [for] my first season. They’re like, ‘Oh, you have to wear pigtail extensions,’” she claims. “I looked absolutely crazy in my first confessional. I [had] never [worn] long pigtail extensions. They’re, like, more over the top pigtail extensions. Worst advice ever.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more reality stars’ best and worst advice from their producers — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

In this article

Craig Conover Bio

Craig Conover

Gina Kirschenheiter
Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari

Margaret Josephs
Hub Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind
An Insider’s Guide to Charleston — Visit the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Favorite Eateries and Shops

Southern Charm
Mischa-Barton-Audrina-Patridge-Hills-cast-birthday

The Hills
1280433344_nj 402

The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Bio - real housewives of orange county

The Real Housewives of Orange County

More Stories