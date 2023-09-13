Despite Kristin Cavallari’s impassioned denials about hooking up with Craig Conover, it seems there is more to the story.

During Cavallari’s Tuesday, September 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked about her relationships with Conover, 34, and his Southern Charm pal Austen Kroll.

“We were all really good friends for a while and we had a drunk night and we all posted some stupid Instagram dancing around and it got blown out of proportion,” Cavallari, 36, told host Andy Cohen. “I’m still friends with them [and] actually, Austen is coming to Nashville this week, so I think that I’m getting dinner with him. So, we’re all friends.”

Cohen, 55, then asked if she and Conover ever “hooked up.”

“I may have been drunk one night and kissed Craig,” the Hills alum confessed, before denying that anything romantic has happened with Kroll, 36.

Reports swirled in July 2021 that Cavallari was involved in a love triangle with Conover and Kroll.

“Lindsay [Hubbard], was like, on the, like, whole car ride with Austen, she was like, ‘Who was Kristin hooking up with? Craig or Austen?’” Paige DeSorbo, Conover’s girlfriend, asked her partner during an episode of Summer House that was taped later that month. (The footage aired in January 2022.)

The Sewing Down South founder interrupted DeSorbo, claiming that Kroll “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

Cavallari, for her part, shut down the claims. “I haven’t dated anybody in a few months. These two guys who I have been linked to for the past year are my friends. That’s it,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I’ve never dated either one of them. I can guarantee that I’m not going to date either one of them. It’s possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man.”

Cavallari and the Bravo stars first became friends in 2020 following her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

“She came to town with her friend Justin [Anderson] and the four of us [with Craig] had dinner,” Kroll exclusively told Us Weekly that October. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them and I’m gonna take a trip to see them in Nashville sometime soon.”

While Cavallari did not end up in a relationship with either Conover or Kroll, she exclusively told Us earlier this month that she is currently dating.

“I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all,” she said via her Us cover story. “At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it. … I want that passion and fire. I feel like if it’s meant to be, he’ll find me. I don’t know where, because I hardly ever leave my house! Hopefully, it will happen at the grocery store.”

Cavallari further explained that she has “high standards” because of her and Cutler’s three kids: sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7.

“They met one person once because they were a fan of his. They asked me to go out with him when they were with me so that they could meet him,” she recalled to Us. “I’m very open with them; they know what’s going on in my love life and who I’m talking to. And they have strong opinions! I haven’t found someone who’s special enough to be around them yet.”