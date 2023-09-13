Kristin Cavallari is playing coy when it comes to her dating life — but she had a telling reaction when asked whether Morgan Wallen was the “mystery celebrity” she dated because her kids were fans.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, September 12, Cavallari, 36, joked she was “not answering” a fan question when pressed about which notable name she previously went on a date with.

“Well, it’s obviously Morgan Wallen,” Andy Cohen declared. “She just said her kids are big fans of his.”

Cohen then quickly backtracked, stating that it might “not” be Wallen, 30, and noting Cavallari had said earlier in their conversation that she “never went on a date with him.”

Cavallari wondered, “Did I say that?” with a laugh.

“You said you’re not dating him,” Cohen clarified. Cavallari responded, “I’m not dating him!”

In Us Weekly’s recent cover story, Cavallari dished that her three kids — Camden,10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7 — met “one person” she dated “because they were a fan of his.”

She said: “They asked me to go out with him when they were with me so that they could meet him.”

During her WWHL appearance on Tuesday, Cohen was determined to “crack the case” and continued to press the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast host about Wallen.

“So, you went on a date with him, because your kids are big fans,” the WWHL host declared. Cavallari replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

She put an end to the conversation with a “zipping her lips” motion, laughing with Cohen as fellow WWHL guest Whitney Rose of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City quipped, “Who paid?”

Rumors about Cavallari and Wallen briefly swirled in June after Instagram gossip blog DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip that they had been spotted in Nashville together.

While she has yet to confirm any relationship, Cavallari did tease her plans to “reveal” her boyfriend.

“I mean it,” she shared on the premiere episode of the “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, released on Tuesday, September 12. “I’m going to actually tell you what’s going on in my life, who my boyfriend is and I’m going to dig into it all.”

Cavallari was married to ex-husband Jay Cutler for seven years. The couple called it quits in April 2020 and their divorce was finalized two years later.

Since then, she’s been on the dating scene — but one thing Cavallari won’t do is get on any dating apps.

“People really swear by the [dating] apps. They really do,” she told Us. “All of my friends are trying to get me on the apps, but I really believe — I really do — if a guy is supposed to come into my life, he will come into my life one way or another.”