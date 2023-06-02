Kristin Cavallari has kept her children out of the spotlight, but they’ve started to show their own interest in social media.

“My boys are obsessed with YouTube,” the Very Cavallari alum, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade Chicago experience, referring to sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9. “I guess YouTube has what’s called YouTube Shorts, which is similar to TikTok. So, like, they’re obsessed with that [and] they want YouTube channels.”

Cavallari — who shares her sons and 7-year-old daughter Saylor with ex-husband Jay Cutler — further revealed that her boys have even helped her navigate the popular platforms.

“I just joined TikTok and my oldest is, like, checking my numbers constantly. Like, ‘How many followers do you have now?’ So I get all of that,” the Hills alum revealed to Us. “I still think they’re a little young to be on that stuff, but the day is coming, of course. Selfishly, I’m excited for them to join all this stuff because then that means I can start posting them ‘cause, I mean, of course, I wanna share that whole part of my world with people.”

She added: “I just wanna respect their privacy until they’re old enough to make that decision. I think I wanna keep them off of social media for a few more years. I mean, my oldest is almost 11, but I think that’s really young to be on social media.”

Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach, which aired between 2004 and 2005. While the Balancing in Heels author has since been inspired to relive her teenage antics via her rewatch podcast, her three kids already don’t feel the same.

“They’ve like YouTubed some stuff, but not really,” the Uncommon James founder told Us. “I don’t think they’re like really interested in it. They started to watch one of the podcast episodes that was on video, but they get bored of that stuff really quickly. You know, they think they wanna watch it and then they start to and they’re like, ‘This is so boring.’”

While Camden, Jaxon and Saylor are not interested in checking out their mom’s reality TV past, she’s been able to bond with them in the kitchen. When she’s cooking her brood dinner, she’s found Rao’s Homemade products increasingly helpful.

“I am Italian, so I love all the sauce,” Cavallari told Us. “Rao’s Homemade is great for me because — of course, I have a homemade sauce recipe [too] — but like everybody else, I have three kids [and] I’m running from one thing to the next. So that’s why I love Rao’s [Homemade] because it tastes authentic and homemade but you can put a meal together and … it’s perfect.”

Cavallari has teamed up with Rao’s Homemade to debut three new sauces at The Saucery by Rao’s Homemade pop-up in Chicago on Friday, June 9.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi