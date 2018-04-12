She’s back! Kristin Cavallari posted a first look at her new reality TV series, Very Cavallari, and gave fans a glimpse inside her marriage to Jay Cutler.

“Ahhh!! Here it is! Your exclusive sneak peek at my new show #VeryCavallari coming to E! this summer,” the 31-year-old Laguna Beach alum captioned the sneak peek on Thursday, April 12, via Instagram. “Don’t forget to follow @verycavallari and stay tuned for more!”

In the clip, Cavallari embraces Cutler, 34, and the parents of Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2, enjoy a date night together. While the quarterback will be featured on the series, their three kids will remain behind the scenes. Cavallari told Us back in June 2017 that she would not let her children film a reality show until they are 18 years old.

“I wouldn’t let them do a reality show until they were 18 and they could make their own decision,” the Hills alum said at the time. “There’s so much pressure as is in middle school and high school, and having a camera in your face magnifies all of that. I want them to be kids and stay young and innocent for as long as possible.”

The sneak peek also offered a glimpse of Cavallari’s employees for her lifestyle brand and her Nashville store, Uncommon James.

“I have the craziest staff,” the Balancing in Heels author says in the clip. “Of course, there’s gonna be drama. Of course, there’s gonna be hookups.”

One of the staffers asks Cavallari in the clip, “WWKD? What would Kristin Do?”

“And not, what would Kristin do when she was 23?” Cavallari quips.

Us Weekly reported back in February that Cavallari landed a new reality show. E! confirmed the docuseries on April 4 and announced it will premiere in summer 2018.

“We will see Kristin push herself as a boss of a new and expanding brand while combating the pressure to succeed,” Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement at the time.

