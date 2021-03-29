Kristin Davis Reacts to Negative Reviews of Her Film ‘Deadly Illusions’

Everybody’s a critic! Kristin Davis responded to fans’ negative response to her new Netflix film, Deadly Illusions.

In the movie, which debuted on Netflix on March 18, Davis, 56, plays mother and bestselling novelist Mary, who is looking for a nanny for her child. After choosing Grace, played by Greer Grammer, for the position, she soon finds that the nanny isn’t a sweet, innocent woman. Instead, Grace tries to seduce Mary and her husband, Tom, played by Dermot Mulroney.

Throughout the film, Mary learns that there is a darker side to Grace — who has an alter ego, Margaret. There are also a lot of wild, intense sex scenes and tension between Mary and Grace that many fans didn’t expect from Davis based on her past roles.

“Last night I watched the worst film I’ve ever seen on Netflix but it was all worth it for a scene where Kristin Davis said ‘I love this song!!’ and played Joey by Concrete Blonde for like 2 full minutes,” one Twitter user wrote on March 22.

The Sex and the City alum, replied with the tears of joy emoji, which caught the fan’s attention and she fired back, “KRISTIN! Ignore me you’re perfect.”

A second user tweeted, “I think only the #erotica writing community will appreciate this movie … I swear no one else will like it lol it’s ok tho. We still ❤ you @KristinDavis @netflix.”

The Holiday in the Wild actress commented back, writing, “Well thank you. It is a bizarre experience …”

Clips Scotland, which is the social handle for the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals in Scotland, called out the streaming giant for the story line in the thriller, which promoted Davis to throw a little shade at the film’s writers.

“@NetflixUK we need to talk about #DeadlyIllusions! We love a twisty thriller as much as any chartered institute of librarians, but a plot hinging on one of us disclosing a private borrowing record?” the organization tweeted on March 22. “We’d NEVER do such a thing – not even when begged by the beautiful @KristinDavis!”

Davis jokingly replied, “Of course you wouldn’t!” adding, “Also I didn’t write the script 😉.”

The Bad Teacher alum shared a photo with her costars on Instagram on Wednesday, March 24, which led to more fans reacting to the movie.

“Thanks for watching❤️@netflix #dermotmulroney@shanolahampton,” she captioned the group snap featuring Mulroney and Shanola Hampton, who played Mary’s friend Elaine. “To Everyone Here: I love you guys! Your support means everything.”

In the comments, one user wrote, “This movie made me uncomfortable! Only could get through half of it.” Davis honestly responded, saying, “That’s OK, I get it!”

Other fans seemed to have mixed feelings about the movie, praising Davis for her part, but criticizing the plot.

“I just finished watching deadly illusions and I have to say that I immediately had to look up sites so I could understand it better! I kinda liked it but then again it wasn’t that good!” one person tweeted. “BUT I love the cast, they are all amazing. @KristinDavis you’re such a gorgeous woman.”

The Colorado native answered back, “Thank you for the kindness.” Many viewers were creeped out by the film, but many praised the cast, including Davis’ former Sex and the City costar Chris Noth.

The actor, 66, who played Mr. Big on the HBO series, commented on Davis’ Instagram post with two clapping hands emojis.

“LOVED IT! Really fun twists and turns! Well done, Kristin,” one fan wrote via Instagram. Another added, “Love seeing you in a completely different role! Proud of you lady.”

Deadly Illusions is currently streaming on Netflix.