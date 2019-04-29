Cheat, pray, love? The Kardashians continued their soul-searching family vacation in Bali on the Sunday, April 28, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and found themselves meeting a string of healers and psychics who helped the family get in touch with their spiritual side. One psychic, in particular, caused Khloé Kardashian to reevaluate her feelings about Tristan Thompson, who cheated on Khloé before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. Was this psychic message meant to serve as a warning ahead of Tristan’s March 2019 tryst with family friend Jordyn Woods?

When Khloé sat down with Jeno, the blind Indonesian palm reader, she was skeptical. Eventually, through a translator, the woman told Khloé, “There’s something hurting you. … What happened in the past, you’re kind of feeling uncomfortable, angry. You cannot forgive that.” She then added, “Sometimes you don’t trust the person that you’re with now.” Later Khloé reflected on the meeting saying, “Tristan is a cheater and I can’t figure out what to do. … She said I’m fighting making a decision.” Khloé told Kourtney and Kim Kardashian that she never suspected Tristan of cheating prior to the April 2018 scandal and that she often wonders if “I’m gonna be with Tristan forever or I’m gonna break up with him.”

Kourtney and ex Scott Disick also found themselves on a spiritual journey after a famous Balinese healer named Mas Joko declared the duo to be “soulmates.” After revealing that Kourtney and Scott had “an attraction,” Joko added, “It’s up to you how you want to spend this life. Together or not together.” Scott, who has been in a relationship with Sofia Richie since 2017, seemed hesitant about the soulmate title and admitted, “I don’t really know what to think. I’m in another relationship.”

Khloé later remarked that Sofia must feel strange about Scott’s close relationship with Kourtney, adding, “If I was Sofia, I would be so insecure. … I don’t care how confident you are, it’s weird if you’re Sofia.” Scott then assured Khloé that Sofia was adamant about not wanting to get in between Scott and his relationship with his family, saying, “Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100 I’ll still be making sure Kourtney knows the kids are a priority.”

Kourtney later hinted at reuniting with Scott when she confessed, “I don’t know what the definition of soulmate is, but Scott and I are gonna be in each other’s lives forever. …whether we’re ever together again or not.”

Kim’s psychic experience concluded with a stunning reveal that her youngest son, still currently in utero via a gestational surrogate, will be the reincarnation of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. Kim gushed about this revelation and even pondered if the family should baptize the baby in Armenia in honor of her father’s heritage. Khloé teased, “Or we could just go to Inglewood, that’s where dad was from.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

