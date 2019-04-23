Khloé Kardashian may have just shared her most telling quote yet. The reality star appeared to throw shade at ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for not putting enough effort — or love — into their relationship.

“The saddest thing about our story is that we could have made it work,” a quote shared to Kardashian’s Instagram account on Tuesday, April 23, reads. “If you cared about me like I cared about you, you would have fought for me. But you didn’t.”

The quote concludes: ”So it’s clear, I was right every time that I told you that I loved you more. You always denied it and said you loved me more, but I guess now we know.”

The 34-year-old Revenge Body host and the 28-year-old NBA pro, who share 12-month-old daughter True, called it quits in February after he was caught cheating on Kardashian for the second time. Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods was wrapped up in the twosome’s breakup after she was spotted kissing Thompson at a house party before the split.

While Kardashian and Thompson reunited to celebrate their daughter’s 1st birthday earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the basketball player is back to his old lifestyle as a single athlete.

“Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends, the source told Us on April 19. “He’s been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he’s out, he’s had Instagram models … around him.”

The source added: “That’s just the lifestyle that he lives.”

Woods, for her part, spoke about the aftermath of the scandal at the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria on Sunday, April 21.

“My little sister is bullied in school and I wanted to show her that … I was bullied by the world,” the influencer told the crowd.

While time will tell if Woods and Jenner will make up, the former Good American model told TMZ earlier this month that she will “always” have love for the lip kit mogul.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!