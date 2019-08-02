



The truth will come out! “Time to get the whole story,” Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter on Friday, August 2, sharing a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17. In the video, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s complicated relationship post-Jordyn Woods hookup is front and center.

“He doesn’t even speak to Khloé. Khloé invited you. Be f—king grateful,” Kim Kardashian tells friend Jonathan Cheban, seemingly talking about the Thompson. Khloé, 35, is later shown crying, saying, “This whole thing sucks.”

Later, Kylie Jenner speaks to the Good American designer about someone — most likely, her former best friend who kissed Thompson when he was still with Khloé.

“She wanted to write you a handwritten something,” she says to a very skeptical Khloé. “Should I give you her address?” Her older sister doesn’t answer — and doesn’t seem pleased.

Woods, 21, spoke out about the drama in an interview on June 26, revealing that she is very sorry about what occurred. “Things happen, and of course, I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time — despite Khloé’s claims last season that Woods “never once said, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Scott Disick tells ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian he wants her to be “comfortable” with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, and admits, “It does take a toll on me.”

The trailer ended with Khloé, Kim and Kourtney on the phone with someone who sounds like Disick. “There’s a chance that I would have to go to prison,” he says.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on E! Sunday, September 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

