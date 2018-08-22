Kyle Massey Set to Join ‘The Hills’ Revival

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari may be out but Corey is in the house. Kyle Massey, best known for his roles on the Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and his spinoff, Corey in the House, will be joining The Hills: New Beginnings, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The actor and singer, 26, will be part of the “new generation” on the MTV docuseries. While many members of the original cast will star on the show, Massey will be one of the new faces, along with two bloggers who are joining.

“They will show the old cast living their lives from day to day and then the younger cast members going out and causing drama,” the source tells Us. Brody Jenner, who appeared in the original series, is also in talks to return for the revival.

Jenner married blogger and model Kaitlynn Carter in June 2018. New Beginnings is set to follow the cast’s personal and professional lives. Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt andHeidi Pratt are all set to appear. Most attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, in New York City ahead of the announcement.

Port, who couldn’t make the show, shared the news on her Instagram on Tuesday, August 21, posting an old photo. “Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT!!! Maybe they’ll let me out of the fashion closet this time,” she wrote.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.

