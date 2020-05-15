If Kyle Richards is vanilla, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will take another scoop! The OG of the 90210 reacted to Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson calling her boring during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Well, A) they don’t know how much money I make. B) Like I say, I don’t play it safe,” Kyle, 51, told Us. “I’ve had a lot of issues over these years, 10 years, a lot of them.”

Kyle added that she will continue to keep being herself — and won’t do anything “just for TV purposes,” implying Tamra and Vicki have done so in the past.

“That does not include getting drunk and putting my tongue in another married woman’s mouth,” she quipped, referring to Tamra’s tryst with costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke. “On or off camera.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County stars threw shade at Kyle during an Instagram Live earlier this month. During their candid chat, Tamra, 52, asked Vicki, 58, for her honest opinions on Bravo stars. When asked about the Halloween actress, the Coto Insurance CEO replied, “kind of vanilla.”

“I don’t see any conflict, like I just see her, like, playing the safe lane always,” Vicki said.

Bravo confirmed earlier this year that Tamra and Vicki would not be back for season 15 of RHOC.

“I’m going to live vicariously being a Housewife forever,” Vicki admitted during the May 5 stream, noting that her biggest regret from her 14 seasons on the show is getting fired. “I don’t want to not be a Housewife anymore.”

Tamra, who starred on RHOC from seasons 3 to 14, encouraged Vicki to move on.

“You know what? Successful people move forward,” the CUT Fitness owner said. “They don’t dwell on the past.”

The two women were both upset, however, that their former costar Shannon Beador hasn’t stayed in touch as she films season 15 without them.

“Love Shannon. Don’t know what happened. We were great friends. Vicki and I announced we were not coming back and she stopped communicating with us. End of story,” Tamra said. “There’s nothing more to be told. There was no falling out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently in production on season 15.