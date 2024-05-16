Kyle Richards Is Sure Mauricio Umansky Will Return to RHOBH

Kyle Richards is confident her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, will appear on the next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle officially confirmed her season 14 return during an Amazon Live stream on Tuesday, May 14, and also addressed whether Mauricio will make an appearance.

“I’m sure he will because, you know, he is obviously family,” Kyle, 55, said on her livestream.

Kyle, who has already begun filming for season 14, also said that deciding to return “was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before” following her separation from Mauricio.

“I was torn just because it’s been a long time since I’ve been on the show, and last year was hard, and I just — I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion,” she explained.

Kyle was spotted filming the new season of RHOBH on Saturday, May 11, while attending a party thrown by costar Sutton Stracke. Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais were also seen at the event.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Mauricio moved out of his and Kyle’s shared home, purchasing a condo in West Hollywood. During a Tuesday appearance on “The Bitch Bible” podcast, Kyle said that Mauricio moved out of their house while she was away.

“That was weird. I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened,” she said.

“It was just strange because I came home and I was like, ‘Everything’s so quiet,’” she added. “I was like, ‘Where is everybody? What’s going on?’ It just sort of dawned on me because I had been away. He did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do.”

Us confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. They later addressed the split on social media.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, which aired earlier this year, Kyle insisted “it’s nobody’s f—king business” why she and Mauricio called it quits. “I care about my family first and I tried. I really did try,” she added. “So then, when I couldn’t, the kind of things — I don’t want to say putting up with — just became more apparent to me, I guess. I guess I couldn’t do that anymore, and I finally had a breaking point.”