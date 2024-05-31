Kyle Richards is peeved with former friend and costar Lisa Vanderpump’s recent “inconsiderate” comments about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills women.

“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that,” Richards, 55, claimed during a Thursday, May 30, Amazon Live, seemingly alluding to her separation from Mauricio Umansky. “She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

Vanderpump, 63, appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, and host Alex Cooper asked the reality star if she had “ever known a cast mate’s partner was cheating.” Vanderpump responded with yes.

“They’re on a reality show, and they’re living their lives. Of course, all marriages have problems. Anybody that says, ‘he is perfect my love, and they’re my king.’ … I mean, f–k off. It’s your husband, get real,” Vanderpump continued. “Then suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘oh, love bean or my king.’ … Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together that it’s not, you know, and that’s bulls–t.”

Related: Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ Friendship Ups and Downs While Kyle Richards once declared that “in Beverly Hills, fame and money come and go, but friends should not,” her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump may not survive the 90210 drama. The former child actress and the restaurant owner both joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 1 in 2010. The […]

She continued, “How many times have you seen this, especially on that show that I used to be on? … Everything’s just going just fine. And then, oh, we are getting a divorce or oh, we’ve just separated.”

Richards said during Thursday’s livestream that Vanderpump’s comments were “so classic her,” saying the Vanderpump Rules star “never changes or grows or learns.” (Richards and Umansky separated in July 2023, while they both denied any wrongdoing in their relationship, cheating rumors have swirled for years.)

Vanderpump was a RHOBH main cast member for the show’s first nine seasons, departing in 2019 after a blowout fight with Richards — and the rest of the women — which ended in the dissolution of their longtime friendship.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“It’s so funny how Lisa loves to do these kind of jabs and then does the, ‘I’m not saying.’ You know, this is always what she’s done,” Richards also said during her livestream. “It’s very classic LVP.” (On an early season of the show, Vanderpump memorably took out a magazine cover alleging Umansky was cheating on Richards with another woman; they squashed the beef at the time.)

Richards also said she’d be “happy to get into it” with Vanderpump.

“I don’t think she wants that, and we’re here to talk about fun stuff,” the RHOBH star continued. “So if she’d like to, I’m happy to talk about some things about her, too.”