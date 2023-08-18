Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

Kylie Cantrall Praises ‘Family’ Bond Between ‘HSMTMTS’ Cast: We’re ‘Each Other’s Biggest Cheerleaders’

By
Kylie Cantrall Praises 'Strong Family' Bond Between 'HSMTMTS' Cast: 'Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders'
Kylie Cantrall Disney/ Carell Augustus

Kylie Cantrall had an absolute blast joining the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast for the fourth and final season of the show.

“I think … one of the biggest takeaways I would say from filming with the Wildcats [is that] they’re such a tight unit. They’re all such a strong family,” Cantrall, 18, exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview ahead of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. “Of course that’s kind of what I expected since I was coming into season 4. They had already been together for many, many years.”

The close connection between the cast members “exceeded” Cantrall’s exceptions. “Coming into their dynamic and [seeing] how much they support one another and lift each other up [was great],” she added. “They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders and there’s just so much energy always on set.”

The actress, who played Dani in the hit Disney+ series, enjoyed watching music play a role — not just on screen, but off as well.

HSMTMTS Season 4 Is Staging a High School Musical Reunion Movie

Everything to Know About 'HSMTMTS' Season 4

Read article

“It’s literally a musical off screen as much as it is on screen. Like Joshua Bassett, he’s constantly on the piano [playing songs]. I’ve literally always said you can hear him from a mile away because he is always singing and dancing. But that’s really true for everyone in the cast,” she continued. “I’d never been a part of a cast that was this big with this many people all the same age. So getting to experience that was really cool. It just felt like a party every day. They welcomed me with open arms.”

Kylie Cantrall Praises 'Strong Family' Bond Between 'HSMTMTS' Cast: 'Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders'
Disney+/Craig Sjodin

Cantrall praised HSMTMTS for allowing her to bring a character like Dani to life.

“One thing I love about Dani is her confidence. She just has this air about her. When she walks in a room, her presence is known. She just commands attention. And sometimes it can be in a way that’s like,‘OK girl, relax. I see you,'” she joked. “She can definitely be a little extra sometimes. I would definitely say that I admire her confidence and I would just tell her to chill a little bit more. She can be intimidating.”

Disney Channel Original Movie Leading Ladies: Where Are They Now?

What Are These Disney Channel Original Ladies Doing Now?

Read article

Cantrall nabbed her iconic HSMTMTS role after getting her start on shows such as Bizaardvark, Raven’s Home, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and Gabby Duran & the Unsittables. Cantrall has continued to explore her creativity outside of acting with a successful music career.

“If I wasn’t acting well, I’d just be doing music. That’s always been my No. 1. I always thought of myself as a singer first and actor second. Luckily, I get to do them both simultaneously, which is really cool. But I also like the idea of making them separate in a way,” Cantrall shared with Us. “Like Kylie the music artist and then Kylie the actress. It’s different.”

Kylie Cantrall Praises 'Strong Family' Bond Between 'HSMTMTS' Cast: 'Each Other's Biggest Cheerleaders'
Youtube

The Disney Channel alum continued: “But there are some instances like HSMTMTS and Descendants: The Rise of Red where I get to incorporate both aspects and the two worlds come together. [That] is really fun too.”

Coming off her memorable HSMTMTS appearance, Cantrall is thrilled to share her new single “Texts Go Green” with her fan base.

Disney-Stars-Through-the-Years-L

Lindsay! Selena! Disney Stars Through the Years

Read article

“I haven’t put out music in a year, so [there is a high] amount of anticipation that’s going into this. I could not be more excited to get some more music out there,” she teased. “And I really, really love this song. So I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

With reporting by Angela Cuseo

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories