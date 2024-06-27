Kylie Jenner wasn’t going to let something small — like a plane getting ready to take off — prevent her from pulling the plug on a family trip she had concerns over.

During the Thursday, June 27, episode of The Kardashians, Kylie, 26, enjoyed joining Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner on a private plane en route to Aspen.

“I am very excited. I have been wanting to go to Aspen this year,” Kylie said in a confessional. “I try to snowboard at least once a year and I’m just feeling blessed to be around family.”

A 30-minute delay turned into nearly 2 hours of waiting around for updates. The captain personally told the famous family they needed “better visibility” or they couldn’t travel. After he suggested dropping them off in Grand Junction — which is a 3-hour drive from Aspen — Kylie had a change of plans.

“I don’t think that is safe. I don’t like to drive in the snow. Last time I was in Aspen there were three crashes on the streets,” she recalled. “I am just saying I don’t want to drive three hours in the snow. I’m here, I’m ready and I’m packed but I’m not going to Grand Junction.”

Kylie ultimately became overwhelmed by her anxiety, which didn’t bode well for their trip.

“I am really good with flying. I am now but I wasn’t in the past. I have gotten much better but I am having a lot of anxiety,” Kylie, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, added. “I am just not comfortable right now and I am thinking about my kids. I am maybe dramatic but I feel like something isn’t safe.”

According to Kylie, her mental health was deteriorating before the getaway, adding, “I’ve been having a really bad feeling for the last two days. I couldn’t even sleep last night. I just have a really bad feeling. I don’t like this series of events. I feel like I have to go. I think I’m going to get off.”

Kylie was able to get the captain to stop the plane as it was taxing. She subsequently got off as her family members put her on blast.

“Kylie, the fact that you even put that out in the universe is one of the weirdest things. You are not supposed to speak it into existence,” Kendall, 28, said before getting annoyed at Kylie’s exit, adding, “I’ve known Kylie since the day she was born and I am not discrediting her panic. I don’t know why she does this but it is also part of a pattern for her. She’s done this many, many times. I think she thinks she can get away with whatever.”

Kendall continued: “The fact that she always gets out of this s—t is very f—king annoying. I’m the wrong one.”

Kim, 43, didn’t disagree with Kendall’s assessment, pointing out, “But it is always like this. It is always f—king like this. She didn’t follow through.” Khloé also had some choice words about how Kylie “always” found a way not to spend time with them.

“She felt unsafe so you are going to leave your whole family and let them die?” Khloé, 39, questioned. “Why would you leave your mom and your sisters but she’s that worried about herself?”

As for Kris, she still had hope her youngest would find a way to get to them in Aspen, telling the cameras, “The minute Kylie says turn the plane around, I know she’s serious. I know the anxiety is overwhelming and I don’t think anything is going to change her mind.”

The Kardashian-Jenners were able to get to Aspen without a hitch — but there was still no news about Kylie’s plans.

“I just can’t believe Kylie managed to get out of everything,” Kim observed before Khloé added, “She always does.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.