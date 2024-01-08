Kylie Kelce subtly supported Taylor Swift from afar as the singer attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Swift, 34, brought Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, as her plus-one to the Sunday, January 7, event while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was busy with his Kansas City Chiefs at their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the globes,” Keleigh, 31, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 8, alongside a carousel of snaps with Swift and the singer’s publicist, Tree Paine.

The snap was well received by Swift’s pals Kylie, 31, who dropped a “like,” and Brittany Mahomes, who commented with a series of four flame emojis. (Kylie is married to Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, while Brittany, 28, is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who plays on the Chiefs alongside Travis, 34.)

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

Swift dazzled in green on Sunday as she rocked a green sequin Gucci gown with spaghetti straps and an open back. She paired the look with dangling earrings from De Beers, soft glam and sleek waves in her hair.

Keleigh, meanwhile, wore a blue Monique Lhuillier fitted strapless sequin dress with an embroidered floral design and silver Stuart Weitzman heels.

The “Karma” singer attended the Golden Globes in celebration of her Eras Tour concert film, which was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the awards show. (The trophy ultimately went to Barbie.)

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has publicly supported Swift since the “Shake It Off” singer started dating Travis. In December 2023, Kylie “liked” an Instagram post from the Today show about Paine calling out DeuxMoi for sharing unconfirmed information about Swift. After the Instagram gossip account claimed that Swift secretly wed ex Joe Alwyn, Paine vehemently denied the report via X.

Related: See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Winners Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Warner Bros. The 81st annual Golden Globes officially kicked off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night. Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed closely […]

“Taylor Swift’s publicist slams gossip account DeuxMoi for Joe Alwyn marriage rumors,” read the Today show headline. “Tree Paine called out DeuxMoi for causing ‘pain and trauma’ with their posts.”

Kylie recently gave fans a small glimpse of her brother-in-law’s relationship with Swift when she made an appearance on Jason and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast in December 2023. During the special holiday episode, she gave a subtle nod to the pair’s relationship — and made a reference to Swift’s famous love of cats.

“Here’s the deal, I told Jason that I wanted to get a cat and he told me no,” Kylie said after warning Travis not to send her kids “anything with a heartbeat” for Christmas unless he wanted to find “a full petting zoo on your front lawn” the next day.

While Jason voted no to the cat idea, Kylie then attempted to get Travis to sway his brother. “I feel like you might like cats now,” she teased. “I don’t want you to send a cat, I just want you to get on my team here.”