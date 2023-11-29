Bradley Cooper would rather have a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory than an Oscar, and Kylie Kelce thinks he made the right choice.

Cooper, 48, barely flinched when Howard Stern posed the “big question” during the Tuesday, November 28, episode of The Howard Stern Show. “I really want you to answer this in a serious manner,” Stern, 69, added.

Cooper was given two options: a Lombardi trophy for his home team or a sweep for his movie Maestro at the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards. (Nominations for the awards ceremony have not been officially announced, but Stern’s hypothetical included best director, best actor and best actress wins.)

Stern got his response almost instantly. “Eagles Super Bowl victory,” Cooper said with a straight face, teasing, “I know, I’m sick.”

Cooper insisted he wasn’t lying, but fellow Eagles fans didn’t need much convincing. When the official NFL TikTok account shared a clip of Cooper’s confession, social media users spotted Jason Kelce‘s wife approving his choice in the comments section.

“Without hesitation. 🤌🥹,” she wrote.

Kylie’s response appeared in a sea of other “go birds” comments, with one fan even suggesting Cooper as a potential guest for Jason and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast. Another user added, “Tell me you’re a Philly fan without telling me. Love it.”

TikTokers who were familiar with Cooper’s background weren’t surprised by the response.. A Pennsylvania native, Cooper’s Eagles fandom bled into his career with the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook. In the Oscar-nominated film, which takes place in a Philly suburb, Cooper played a lifelong Eagles fan named Pat who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Cooper showcased his love for the Philly team once again at Super Bowl LII in 2018, cheering alongside owner Jeffrey Lurie when the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to secure the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory. Days before his Stern interview, Cooper was spotted in a VIP suite at Lincoln Financial Field when the Eagles played the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 26.

Like Cooper, Kylie is an avid Eagles fan — but not just because of her husband’s place on the roster. “I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,'” she said in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, which debuted in September. “I would not wear another team’s stuff. Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”

Jason was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He married Kylie in 2018, and the couple share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 19 months.