It turns out Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright‘s new feud can actually be traced back to The Valley.

As Bravo fans may know, Brittany and Lala have been on the outs since the latter used Brittany and estranged husband Jax Taylor’s babysitter when the pair were out of town. During the Monday, June 10, episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast, Lala, 33, revealed the identity of the person who inspired the drama.

“Actually, it was Jason Caperna from The Valley that took a picture of the babysitter at the gender reveal,” she recalled. “And [he] sent it to Jax [Taylor]. We’re gonna have this nanny at our next event to watch our baby.”

The photo prompted Brittany and Lala to get into it over the phone.

“We had a moment of beefing over a babysitter but we could have talked about the babysitter not on the day of my gender reveal,” Lala, who is currently expecting baby No. 2 via IUI, noted. “It was [the] wrong time. Don’t talk to me about a f—king babysitter today.”

Cohosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp asked whether Brittany, 35, was drinking before she called her., “I assume so. It was probably 7 o’clock in Kentucky, so I assume,” Lala replied. “And [her and Jax’s son] Cruz was also in Kentucky with her. So I was like, ‘F—k off, please.’ I went in on her.”

Earlier this month, Lala surprised Vanderpump Rules fans when she revealed she wasn’t on good terms with Brittany.

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal. She reached out to my mother and was so f–king out of pocket,” Lala, who also shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, said at the VPR reunion in May. “Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’”

Lala also emphasized the issue with using the word nanny, adding, “People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies. Babysitter and nanny? Very different things. Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her. My 63-year-old f–king mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?”

After initially remaining tight-lipped, Brittany broke her silence on the Friday, June 7, episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“I’m just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn’t know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion,” she explained. “I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologized to me, [and] I had already apologized to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, ‘Why is this being talked about at the reunion?’”

Brittany claimed her and Lala were no longer at odds but she was surprised the issue was mentioned on screen, saying, “It was just more of the shock value. But we had already apologized to each other and gotten over it since then.”

Lala, for her part, was telling a different story during Monday’s tell-all interview.

“She should have never done that. It was completely inappropriate,” Lala added after confirming her and Brittany are “taking a breather” from each other. “I have made this very clear. Like I’ve always said when there’s someone who is not talking to a lot of people, you usually have to look in the mirror and say, is it me? And it’s definitely me. I’m changing. I’m wanting different things.”