Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and The Valley cast member Brittany Cartwright have two different ideas of where they stand after their argument over a babysitter.

The former costars appeared to be on good terms until Lala revealed at the season 11 reunion that they had an offscreen argument.

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal,” Lala said during the May episode. “She reached out to my mother and was so f–king out of pocket.”

Lala accused Brittany of reaching out to her mother, Lisa Burningham, the same day she was celebrating her second pregnancy. (Lala is currently expecting a child via IUI. She is already a mother to daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett.)

Related: Lala Kent’s Biggest Feuds With Her 'VPR' Costars Over the Years Lala Kent hasn’t shied away from telling some of her Vanderpump Rules costars how they really make her feel. Kent joined the cast of the Bravo series during season 4 as a guest star. She was bumped up to the main cast in season 6, cementing herself as a staple in the franchise. While Kent […]

“Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’” Lala added. “First of all, you’re in Kentucky with [your son] Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax [Taylor] yelling at me.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

According to Lala, the use of the word nanny instead of babysitter was also a problem.

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies. Babysitter and nanny? Very different things,” Lala added. “Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her. My 63-year-old f–king mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?”

One month later, Brittany offered her side of the story.

“I’m just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn’t know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion,” Brittany said on her “When Reality Hits” podcast in June. “I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologized to me, [and] I had already apologized to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, ‘Why is this being talked about at the reunion?’”

Brittany, who shares son Cruz with Jax, claimed she and Lala worked everything out. Lala, however, hinted that she wasn’t in contact with Brittany since they faced off.

Keep scrolling for details on Brittany and Lala’s current friendship status — in their own words:

Unclear Update

In May, when Lala was asked whether she made up with Brittany during her Amazon Live, she replied, “TBD. I like that answer.”

Related: Biggest 'Vanderpump Rules' Feuds Ever — and Where the Relationships Stand Raise your glass! Since Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have had a front row seat to some of the biggest reality TV fights and feuds. Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval’s tumultuous relationship was a topic of discussion during the first two seasons. As the pair tried to work out their issues, rumors […]

Hope for the Future

Brittany broke her silence in June by saying she “didn’t really understand” why Lala brought their fight up at the VPR reunion. “I do love Lala and my mistake was writing the text message, which was a nice message — I would never be rude or mean to anybody, let me make that very clear,” Brittany said on her podcast. “But, my mistake was writing the message on that day, I shouldn’t have done that. I apologized immediately for that.” Brittany argued that the situation “sounded way worse on the reunion” than what actually happened. “It was just more of the shock value,” she noted. “But we had already apologized to each other and gotten over it since then.” Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day 60% Off! These Linen Pants Actually Flatter My Pear-Shaped Figure View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules' Stars Who Left the Series: Where Are They Now? Several Vanderpump Rules stars have stepped away from the Bravo series over the years. Cameras started following the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR in 2012 after she rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 1 of Pump Rules, which premiered in January 2013, starred Lisa, Stassi Schroeder, Jax […]

Not Completely Over the Drama