Lala Kent teased where her relationship with Ariana Madix stands after filming the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion.

“I think the exact [fan] tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion and it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true,” Lala, 33, said during the Wednesday, March 20, episode of The Talk. “I’ll let you all decide.”

As the cast got together on Saturday, March 16, to film the Bravo reunion, rumors started swirling about certain cast members being on the outs after season 11. Lala and Scheana Shay, in particular, have been called out for filming with Tom Sandoval after his cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“I stand by everything that I said last season, even last season’s reunion. And I stand by everything I said this season,” Lala continued on Wednesday. “I’m in a different place than I was last year. Scandoval ran very parallel with where I was in my heartbreak [after my split from Randall Emmett], so I was out for blood.”

She added: “Now before we started filming this season, I knew I was going on this journey to potentially bring another child into the world. And I just knew, I need to be soft, I need to try to practice compassion. I appreciated that when people did it for me. I would appreciate if someone did that for my daughter, if and when she messes up tremendously.”

Before season 10 premiered last year, Lala and Randall, 52, who share Ocean, now 3, called it quits. Vanderpump Rules season 10 picked up with Lala facing life as a single mother, which led to her journey with IUI. She announced earlier this month that she is expecting her second child via sperm donor.

Bravo viewers were in for a surprise in March 2023 when news broke about Sandoval’s split from Ariana, 38, due to his infidelity. The Vanderpump Rules cast largely sided with Ariana in the aftermath, but as season 11 airs, it’s clear that the rift might not last forever.

After filming the reunion, Lisa Vanderpump exclusively told Us Weekly about the emotional day. “It starts a little slow and it kind of builds,” she shared earlier this week. “Then it ends up with us all in tears.”

Lisa, 63, also defended asking Lala and Scheana, 38, on screen to give Sandoval some grace.

“If I was defending him, I’d be saying what he did was OK. What he did was not OK. But a lot of other people [on the show] have done it. So if you look at statistics of infidelity, he didn’t kill anybody,” she continued. “So yes, the way he did it [and] the way he handled it was all wrong.”

Lisa clarified she still supported Ariana, adding, “Of course we were all hurt because of it. But on the show, we talked about it and I told Bravo they had to keep the truth of why it was so important for me to facilitate some kind of cohesiveness within the group.”

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.