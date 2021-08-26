An unexpected ally! Lala Kent came to Erika Jayne‘s defense after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Sutton Stracke seemingly questioned her involvement in estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s legal issues.

“I agree with Erika,” Lala, 30, said on Bravo’s Chat Room on Thursday, August 26, per Page Six. “It’s like, don’t be a fair-weather friend. At the time your friend needs you the most, you can’t step up to the plate and say, ‘If you need me, I’m here for you?’ How would you be involved?”

The Vanderpump Rules star explained how she would react if she was involved in the situation, adding, “If I were in Sutton’s shoes and I didn’t have any part of whatever was going on, Have the feds pick up the phone. I have nothing to hide. They’re going to be real bored talking to me.”

Erika, 50, filed for divorce from Tom, 82, in November 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage. One month after their split, the estranged couple were accused of stealing settlement funds intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash.

While the drama continues to unfold, the Broadway star has denied having any knowledge or involvement in the case against her former spouse’s law firm, Girardi & Keese.

“That is the answer. That is the question. I don’t know why I would be named in a lawsuit I have nothing to do with,” she said in July episode of the Bravo series.

Some members of the RHOBH cast have supported the “Pretty Mess” performer, but a Los Angeles Times article made Sutton, 49, question whether they were being told the entire truth. During the Wednesday, August 25, episode, the Georgia native voiced her worries about being implicated by association.

“I just needed to understand the rules and the guidelines around that because I don’t want to put myself in jeopardy,” she explained to the other women in a flashback clip. “I still feel like that.”

After Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards mentioned their friend’s worries to Erika, the singer argued Sutton’s questions were “answered fully.” Kim, 52, explained that Sutton was wondering whether she would end up involved in the case somehow.

“I was not trying to be a bitch to Sutton, but just say what you were saying, be honest,” the Halloween star shared. “Sutton honestly doesn’t want any problems legally or any problems in society, basically.”

Erika wasn’t thrilled at her costar questioning her innocence and making it about herself, adding, “How small town of her. The ‘I don’t want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think’ to me is cowardice. ‘I can’t be around you because of my good name.’ It’s like, girl, come on, ‘my reputation’? Like, what are we, in small town Georgia?”

Erika continued to voice her disappointment in a confessional, saying, “We’re not in Augusta, bitch. Who the f–k cares. It has nothing, zero, negative.”

Sutton has previously said that she didn’t agree with how Erika decided to handle the complicated situation.

“It’s so hard because knowing now what I didn’t know then, I would have, maybe, played it a different way,” the designer admitted on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.