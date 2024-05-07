Lana Del Rey came to the Met Gala prepared — for seemingly everything but a question about Taylor Swift.

Del Rey, 38, attended the Monday, May 6, event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in an Alexander McQueen ensemble that incorporated tree branches and a sheer hood, giving Mother Nature by way of haute couture. As she made her way into the museum, she spoke briefly with Entertainment Tonight, who asked for her thoughts on Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

“Oh, I — it’s beautiful,” said Del Rey. When asked whether she had a “favorite jam” from Swift’s record-breaking album, Del Rey took a few seconds to think. “It’s the one, uh — ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me.’ Whatever that title was,” she said.

Though Del Rey got the title correct – “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” – her response left fans online screaming. “Her ass did not listen to that album,” tweeted X user @HoneyMounz while sharing the clip. “Me when one of my screenwriter friends asks me what my favorite script of theirs is, but I skimmed,” wrote an X user, while another added, “Diva was struggling to remember a single track name.”

While some fans online laughed over Del Rey’s reply, others came to her defense, arguing that the interviewer should have focused less on Swift, 34, and more on Del Rey’s career. “Mind you, this woman has an album coming and just headlined Coachella. Why are we not asking better questions?” one fan said on X.

Lana Del Rey reveals what her favorite song is from Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album. #TTPD #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IT3EU9wEiJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

Some users mocked the interviewer for suggesting that “we need the two of you on a collab,” seemingly unaware that Del Rey teamed up with Swift for “Snow on the Beach” from 2022’s Midnights. On the Til Dawn edition of the album, Swift included a version “featuring More Lana Del Rey” when fans were underwhelmed with the scant amount of Del Rey on the original.

Fans online also complained about the interviewer not asking about Lasso, Del Rey’s upcoming country album. She first teased a song called “Henry, Come On” in mid-January. Two weeks later, Del Rey told the audience at the Billboard and NMPA Songwriter Awards that she’s releasing her 10th studio LP in September. It follows her critically acclaimed 2023 album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

On Monday, Del Rey had another Swift-related moment (whether intended or not) at the 2024 Met Gala when she posed next to Kim Kardashian.

Swift recently revisited her issues with Kardashian, 43, on TTPD’s second half, The Anthology. The capitalized letters in the song “thanK you aIMee” spell out Kardashian’s first name, and the track addresses her feelings over her 2016 feud with Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West.