Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey Pose Together at 2024 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift‘s pal Lana Del Rey had a fashionable moment together at the 2024 Met Gala.

Clad in a metal waist-cinching design made custom by Maison Margiela Couture, Kardashian, 43, posed next to the recent Coachella headliner, 38, at the star-studded event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Del Rey opted for a custom nude, curve-hugging Alexander McQueen ensemble complete with an ethereal sheer hood and branch-like detailing that extended into a jaw-dropping headpiece, which held up the head covering.

Though the pairing may seem unlikely, Del Rey previously starred in a Valentine’s Day campaign for Kardashian’s SKIMS line earlier this year. She also performed at the reality star and ex Kanye West‘s pre-wedding celebration at the Palace of Versailles in 2014.

Despite her longtime friendship with Kardashian, the “Summertime Sadness” singer is also friends with, Swift, 34, who dropped the diss track “thanK you aIMee” on the surprise second part of her Tortured Poets Department double album, The Anthology.

Believed to reference her longtime feud with Kardashian,”thanK you aIMee” tells the story of someone dealing with a bully who “threatens to push me down the stairs” and “wrote headlines in the local paper / Laughing at each baby step I’d take.”

“Taylor has moved on and is not looking back,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of Swift in April. “The song is her final word.” For her part, Swift, 34, did not attend this year’s Met Gala, as Us Weekly reported late last month; she resumes her Eras Tour in Paris later this Thursday, April 9.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously revealed the motif of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition — which coincides with the soirée — as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way,” per Vogue. Max Hollein, the Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and ultimately to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.”

Vogue provided a bit more context surrounding the theme on April 15, explaining that the exhibition will act as a “garden of time.”

“Think about how a garden gets its beauty from many different flowers and plants, now imagine the garden is the Met and the flowers are the attendees in looks inspired by fashion’s many historical periods,” read an excerpt from the article.