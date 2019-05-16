One more time. Britney Spears‘ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, clarified a comment he made about the singer possibly “never” performing again.

Hours after TMZ published a story about Rudolph saying the “I’m a Slave 4 U” songstress might not hit the stage “in the near future and possibly never again,” the 55-year-old attempted to clear up his statement.

The former entertainment lawyer told Billboard, while it may’ve seemed like he was “implying that Britney will never work again,” that wasn’t his intention. “I simply said that the Vegas residency is now officially off and that she hasn’t called me in months to talk about doing anything so I’m not sure if or when she will ever want to work again. It’s that simple.”

In his earlier statement to TMZ, Rudolph said that it’s “clear” to him that the Crossroads star “should not be going back to do” her Domination residency until “she’s ready — physically, mentally and passionately.”

Spears’ second Vegas residency was scheduled to kick off on February 13 at the Park MGM’s Park Theater. However, the All New Mickey Mouse Club alum announced in January that she was going on an indefinite work hiatus in order to tend to her sick father, Jamie Spears.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” she said in a statement at the time. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.”

Three months later, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the “Toxic” singer checked into a mental health facility. She spent about one month in a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” before checking out in late April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!