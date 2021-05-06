In another life. As she prepares to welcome twins, Lauren Burnham reflected on meeting husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor — and watching their unconventional romance play out on the ABC series.

“It honestly feels like it was in a different lifetime for me. It’s so far in the past and not integrated with my normal life now that it just doesn’t even feel real to me anymore,” the 29-year-old Bachelor season 22 alum told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting Schick Intuition’s Mommy Showers.

Fans watched Arie, 39, propose to Becca Kufrin during the 2018 finale of the ABC series. It wasn’t long after the show wrapped, however, that he realized he still had feelings for Lauren and broke off the engagement to pursue the runner-up.

“For anyone who followed along with us, you’ll realize we started our lives outside of the show pretty quickly,” Lauren told Us. “We started planning our wedding, I think right after we got engaged on the show, and then we got pregnant with Alessi right away. So yeah, I mean, we began our life post-show very quickly.”

Lauren, who married Arie in Hawaii in January 2019 and welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2020, added that the couple were “kind of stunned” watching the show back. She added that it’s “nice to see that people are realizing that that’s not really who we are” through their social media and Lauren’s YouTube channel.

“A lot of people have commented that on my YouTube videos … and sometimes even in my DMs on Instagram, they’re like, ‘Oh, I thought you were this way. And now I’m seeing your personality so much more. And I realize you’re not like that all, I’m so sorry for ever judging you before,’” she explained. “And I think Arie gets that [even] more than I do because he was clearly like, you know, the star of a show and you saw a lot more of him, but he’s just not the guy that he was really portrayed as on the show all the time.”

While the couple recently sparked speculation that they were moving to Hawaii ahead of Lauren’s due date with their twins, she told Us that the twosome aren’t totally leaving Arizona for the island.

“Just to clarify Hawaiian is part-time,” she said. “I never thought we would be living in Hawaii at all, but it is pretty awesome. I’m excited.”

Before she knew Arie was going to surprise her with a baby shower last month, Lauren partnered with Schick Intuition to give other moms a virtual celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was really excited to partner with Schick Intuition because they’re a brand that cares about women and they always have been,” she told Us. “I was trying to remember when I started using the 2 in 1 razor, I think I was in middle school or high school, like, it was a long time ago that I tried it out. … And I just thought the idea of surprising these moms who have been going through their first pregnancy during a pandemic with something that would brighten her day was such a cool idea.”