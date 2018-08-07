Ben Higgins for Bachelor 23? It turns out the reality TV personality’s ex-fiancée, Lauren Bushnell, isn’t totally opposed to the idea.

“Um, I mean … I hold my tongue. No I’m just kidding! I hope he finds someone honestly, like, he’s such a good guy and he would make such a good husband,” Bushnell exclusively told Us Weekly at her and ShoeDazzle’s Bachelorette Screening with Dear Rosé on Monday, August 6. “So no matter what avenue he wants to go about to find that, I’m supportive.”

“If he does go through with it again I hope it works out because I can’t imagine going through what I went through and I’m sure what he went through on his end, twice,” the former flight attendant continued. “So for me personally if I were in his position, that would be scary. But I also don’t think that should ever hold you back from a good opportunity or experience or possibly finding someone to spend your life with.”

Bushnell competed for and won Higgins’ heart during season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. The pair, who got engaged during the season finale, went on to star in their own spinoff series, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, on Freeform. The twosome, however, called it quits in May 2017 after more than a year together.

While Bushnell, who moved on from Higgins with current boyfriend Devin Antin, was supportive of her ex’s potential return to reality TV, the Dear Rosé creator has no plans to film another TV series any time soon.

“I hate saying like never … I don’t want to close the door before it’s even open because that’s not even a discussion right now,” Bushnell told Us on Monday. “And my initial response would be no, but depending on what it is or where I am in my life, it’s hard to tell I guess. But right this second, no.”

Bushnell added: “I’ve realized I’m so much better without cameras around me. I’m just enjoying my family and my friends and back to my normal life, so to kind of throw a wrench in it, to throw myself back into reality TV sounds kind of overwhelming. But again, depending on what it was, maybe? If you would have asked me four years ago if I would do The Bachelor, I would have been like, ‘What? What are you talking about? No.’ But I did it! So it’s hard to say no to something but right now probably not.”

While ABC has yet to announce who will be the next Bachelor, Becca Kurfin’s rejected contestants Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick and Colton Underwood are also all potential leading men when The Bachelor returns to ABC in 2019.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

