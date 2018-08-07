Whose future is the rosiest?

Now that The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin is happily engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, her rejected suitors — including Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick and Colton Underwood — have the chance to score the ultimate consolation prize: lead season 23 of The Bachelor. Also in the running for the coveted gig: Season 20 star Ben Higgins. (Who do you think is the right guy with the right reasons? Cast your vote in the poll below!)

When Kufrin broke Horstmann’s heart on the August 6 finale, the hearts of Bachelor Nation cracked a little too. As the Bachelor, the 28-year-old sales rep would be “ so sweet and sensitive,” reveals a show source. But the timing may be off. Continues the insider, “The biggest caveat with Blake is, will he be over his heartbreak and ready to find a new soulmate?”

(On the After the Final Rose special, he subtly made his case for the role. “I’m not going to be scared now of falling in love again,” he admitted. “My person is still out there and I’m never going to apologize for how hard I love.”)

As for Tartick, he may have placed in third, but his charm and integrity left a lasting impression. “He’s hands down a fan favorite,” says the source. “We’re three weeks removed from his exit and people are still clamoring for him. He’s shown he would be a different type of Bachelor and that would be a good thing.” Plus, the banker, 29, has Kufrin’s vote. “I have a soft spot for Jason,” she said on Good Morning America. “He would be so open to all the girl on the journey.”

Then there’s Underwood. “He’s handsome, sweet caring,” describes the source. “And he’s hunkiest and most virginal Bachelor since Sean Lowe.” But first, the former NFL tight end, 26, has to survive his journey on Paradise, where he’ll confront ex Tia Booth. Says the insider, “ABC will have wait and see how he’s received to truly gauge his potential.”

Option No. 4: Higgins, who — dramatically! — said those three little words to both winner Lauren Bushnell and runner-up JoJo Fletcher. Following his May 2017 split from Bushnell, fans have been campaigning to see the hunk once again head out on the proverbial journey for love. “He’s one of the most beloved Bachelors of all time,” the source tells Us. “He was so devastated by his breakup with Lauren that Bachelor Nation wants to see him get his happy ending. The biggest drawback is can he repeat the magic of his first time as the Bachelor?”

