The Roseanne revival officially premiered on Tuesday, March 27, and earned 18.2 million viewers — something that’s nearly unheard of in today’s TV. So, why the huge numbers? The political undertones? The nostalgia element? Having both Beckys finally together? Well, it was a little bit of everything.

On this week’s Watch With Us podcast, we shared everything that worked on the premiere of Roseanne, how they handled the “death” of Dan Conner (John Goodman) and just how much politics were put into the show. The main rift was between Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) and her sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf). While Roseanne was a Donald Trump supporter, Jackie walked in the house wearing a “Nasty Woman” T-shirt, throwing jabs at POTUS left and right.

However, that doesn’t mean their bond as sisters is over.

“The Roseanne and Jackie relationship is always going to be a bit contentious because they’re sisters, so that has to be in there,” Metcalf told Us Weekly exclusively. “The pilot episode is the perfect example because there’s been a real rift between them, and yet they manage to make it through that because it’s family and you have to. But throughout the episodes, sometimes they’re team players and sometimes they’re not. Usually, they’re team players when they gang up against Mom. That’s when they’re super strong together!”

For more scoop on Roseanne, plus an update on the Dawson’s Creek reunion, listen to this week’s Watch With Us podcast above. Then, subscribe and comment with your thoughts on the episode and what other shows you want to hear more about.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!