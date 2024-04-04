Oh, my God, you guys — Amazon Prime Video just delivered Us the greatest news: They are reportedly working on a Legally Blonde TV series with Reese Witherspoon.

According to Variety, a new series set in the world of Legally Blonde is currently in development at the streamer. Per the outlet, Witherspoon, 48, and her Hello Sunshine company are producing alongside Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who will also write the scripts.

Schwartz and Savage, under their Fake Empire production company, have notably been co-showrunners for several now-iconic teen dramedies, including The O.C., Gossip Girl and Marvel’s Runaways.

Further details about the new Legally Blonde-inspired series have not been publicly revealed.

Legally Blonde became an instant pop culture phenom following the premiere of the 2001 movie, in which Reese Witherspoon starred as sorority girl Elle Woods. After Elle is brutally dumped by boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) for not being serious, she decides to prove him wrong by going to law school at Harvard University. Because, what, like it’s hard?

Underneath Warner’s nose, Elle learns to thrive at Harvard while secretly plotting to win him back. Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge and Selma Blair also star in the flick.

Due to the film’s immense popularity, it has inspired multiple follow-ups. Witherspoon and most of the cast returned for Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003 as Elle conquered Congress in Washington D.C. By 2007, a musical version was mounted on Broadway starring Hart of Dixie alum Laura Bell Bundy as the blonde bombshell.

In addition, Witherspoon produced a direct-to-DVD sequel titled Legally Blondes in which twins Milly and Becky Rosso played Elle’s British cousins as they navigated high school in Los Angeles.

Witherspoon is also set to return to the beloved role for Legally Blonde 3, which her frequent collaborator and friend Mindy Kaling is currently writing. Few details have been shared — including with the OG cast.

“Of course [I’d return],” Wilson, who played Elle’s husband, Emmett, in the sequel film, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2020. “As for the Legally Blonde that we’re hearing about now — I don’t know anything than the usual man on the street. And that’s really the truth. I’ve heard they’re writing it and trying to put it together, but they’re keeping it pretty firmly under wraps.”

Wilson, 52, further noted that he “loved working with” Witherspoon in the first two films.

“It’s just a good feeling. It’s one thing to make a movie people like, it’s another thing to make a movie that does well, but to have one that gets legs because of how people feel about it, that is a great feeling,” he gushed to Us. “To have a movie make a jump to generations.”