Get ready to perfect your bend and snap! Reese Witherspoon hinted once more at the possibility of Legally Blonde 3 — and there’s still definitely hope.

Witherspoon, 43, was asked by daytime host Ellen DeGeneres, 61, on the Monday, May 20, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show whether the “rumors” of a threequel were true. The Big Little Lies star, however, didn’t shy away from teasing the odds.

“Oh, yea! Well, we’re meeting about it. We’re definitely talking about it,” the Oscar winner said. “I don’t know, do you guys want to see Legally Blonde 3?”

As the studio audience erupted with cheers, the Seriously…I’m Kidding author suggested based off the crowd’s resounding support that “they do” want another installment.

“I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s, like, a good idea,” the actress continued. “Things have changed, but not that much has changed. But yea, I love playing that character and she’s so, so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it, I guess I’ll do it!”

After Witherspoon expressed her interest in reprising her former role, DeGeneres said: “Then it’s settled!”

The Whiskey in a Teacup author first played the iconic character of Elle Woods in 2001’s Legally Blonde, which later spawned the sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003. The Witherspoon-led films’ success later resulted in 2009’s direct-to-DVD feature Legally Blondes, starring British twins Camilla and Rebecca Rosso as Elle’s cousins, and the popular Broadway play Legally Blonde: The Musical, which starred country singer Laura Bell Bundy, in 2007.

The franchise is based off author Amanda Brown’s 2001 novel Legally Blonde.

In June 2018, MGM Studios confirmed via Twitter that Legally Blonde 3 was on the way. “Back in Pink in 2020! #LegallyBlonde3,” the company tweeted, sharing a picture that stated the film is expected to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day.

The Draper James designer later backed MGM’s announcement via social media by admitting “it’s true” that Legally Blonde 3 would, in fact, arrive. Her post was accompanied by a video of her lounging on a pool floatie as she cruised on by, referencing a scene from Legally Blonde where Elle and her pal were relaxing on floaties in her Harvard Law admissions video.

