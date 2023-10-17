It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as Leighton Meester and Robbie Amell are starring in a new holiday rom-com, EXmas.

Amell, 35, and Meester, 37, respectively play Graham and Ali who are former fiancés who called it quits before the holidays. Graham initially tells his family he won’t be able to make it for Christmas due to a work obligation. However, he decides to surprise them and makes it home in time for the festivities — but once he arrives, he’s greeted by a familiar and unexpected face.

“What are you doing here?” Graham asks in the trailer — which dropped on Tuesday, October 17 — as he sees Ali in his parent’s house. “I thought you said he was working,” she retorts, while Graham’s sister (Veronika Slowikowska) attempts to play dumb.

Graham shares his frustrations with his mom, who is played by Kathryn Greenwood, for inviting his ex over for the holidays after their painful breakup. The clip then pans to Ali offering to leave to make things more comfortable for everyone, but Greenwood’s character shuts down the idea. As Graham learns that Ali is here to stay, he decides he needs to take matters into his own hands.

“I have to get Mom and Dad to dump Ali,” he quips. “Otherwise I’m going to be sharing my family forever.”

Graham decides to strike up a bet with Ali saying his family will “work up the courage” to ask her to leave “before Christmas morning.” Ali, for her part, takes her ex up on the offer and counters by saying he’ll be the one to leave first instead. As the bet rages on, the twosome plot against one another and attempt to bring out each other’s worst qualities in front of Graham’s family.

“They’re passive-aggressively hating each other … but I think they actually love each other,” Slowikowska’s character shares with her parents. “It’s quite confusing.”

The trailer then cuts to a series of moments where Graham and Ali are getting closer and even share a passionate kiss while also hurling insults at one another.

“You’re so gross,” Ali sneers. “I hate your bangs,” Graham fires back as they continue to embrace.

EXmas premieres on Amazon Freevee on November 17. The original film — which was produced by BuzzFeed Studios — is the second holiday film to drop on the free streaming service following 2022’s Hotel for the Holidays, which starred Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud.

Watch the trailer above for a first look at EXmas.