Making a comeback. Lindsay Lohan released her first new music in a decade on Tuesday, September 24 —and you can only hear it on her Instagram.

“Xanax” is an EDM track, which samples Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone,” inspired by Lohan’s social anxiety. The song features Finnish pop star Alma, who cowrote Miley Cyrus‘ latest singles “Mother’s Daughter” and “Slide Away.”

This is the first song the Freaky Friday actress has released since her 2008 single “Bossy.”

“I don’t like the parties in L.A., I go home, in a bad mood, pass out, wake up alone, just to do it all over again,” the 33-year-old songstress begins the track.

“I can’t be in this club, it’s too crowded and I’m f–ked,” she croons. “Ain’t nobody here for love. Ain’t nobody care about us. I got social anxiety, but you’re like Xanax to me. Yeah, social anxiety, when you kiss me, I can’t breathe.”

Lohan released the music video exclusively on IGTV, which she described as “a compilation of vignettes of life.”

“Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past. To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind,” she captioned the video.

The clips show the Mean Girls actress posing in front of a mirror, attending a charity event and learning dance choreography. There are also shots of her brother Cody Lohan skateboarding.

“Xanax” has not been released on any other streaming services, though it is expected to appear on an upcoming album.

Lindsay’s return to music follows the cancellation of her reality TV show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club in June. The show followed eight American ambassadors as they competed to win jobs as staff members at Lohan’s beach club in Mykonos, Greece.

“The show was moving into a new direction … perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula (as that’s not where I am in my life),” Lindsay told Us Weekly in a statement via her rep at the time. “And for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand-new and exciting location in Athens, and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos. It’s all positive.”

She signed a record deal with Tommy Mottola‘s Casablanca Records in June.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!