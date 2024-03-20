Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Lisa Ann Walter opened up about the most challenging aspect of securing the top prize during a Tuesday, March 19, interview on Live With Kelly And Mark.

When host Mark Consuelos asked about the toughest part of playing Jeopardy!, Walter, 60, didn’t hesitate to point the finger at the buzzer. She also joked about struggling not to sweat in her leather jacket during the intense game.

“It’s a nightmare,” the Abbott Elementary star admitted, highlighting the differences between playing at home and being on the show.

“When I’ve been playing at home you see it and you go, ‘Oh I know that… the Magna Carta,’ or whatever it is. You have to wait [on the show] until they read the last word of the question and then [jump on the buzzer] immediately. And if you’re early, you’re locked out,” she revealed.

Walter shared that the other contestants get a chance to answer if you buzz too early, and only if they are incorrect do you get the chance to buzz again.

“I’m always just confused as to exactly what they’re asking me,” added Kelly Ripa. “Is that because they couch the questions in a way where you’re like, ‘Wait, do they want the name of the actor, or the show, or what?’”

Related: 'Abbott Elementary’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life Lucky in love! The Abbott Elementary cast’s respective dating lives appear to be much tamer compared to their fictional counterparts. Following its 2021 debut, the ABC series became a critically-acclaimed hit because of its meaningful story lines about teachers in a Philadelphia public school. Fans were also quick to pick up on the obvious chemistry […]

Despite the confusion and high-pressure stakes, Walter navigated through the game and clinched victory with a million-dollar final answer.

Reflecting on her win, Walter shared a heartfelt moment when she felt her late mother’s presence during the last question.

“The final Jeopardy question where I won — the other two people were ahead of me because they had the buzzer thing down, but they got it wrong, they both got it wrong,” Walter said.

Related: 'Hope and Faith' Cast: Where Are They Now? After Hope & Faith came to an end, the show’s stars — such as Kelly Ripa and Megan Fox — have only continued to find more success. The sitcom, which premiered on ABC in 2003, followed the antics of sisters Hope (Faith Ford) and Faith (Ripa). After Faith’s character on a soap opera gets killed […]

The question related to a 1930 Mary Roberts Rinehart novel entitled The Door, and when Walter heard the first part of the question, she panicked and was sure she wouldn’t know the answer.

“But it said, ‘What four-word literary trope became famous because the guy killed the mistress?’ It’s the butler! The butler did it,” she said.

“My mother was a teacher and read up to four mystery novels at a time. She came to me, in that moment. First time she’s visited since she died by the way — and she was like, ‘The butler did it,’ and I won a million bucks.”

Walter’s season of Celebrity Jeopardy! concluded in January and her winnings were donated to The Entertainment Community Fund.