Hope and Faith Cast Where Are They Now

After Hope & Faith came to an end, the show’s stars — such as Kelly Ripa and Megan Fox — have only continued to find more success.

The sitcom, which premiered on ABC in 2003, followed the antics of sisters Hope (Faith Ford) and Faith (Ripa). After Faith’s character on a soap opera gets killed off, she moves from Los Angeles to Hope’s home in the Cleveland suburbs. Hope’s husband, Charlie (Ted McGinley), and the couple’s three kids would usually get involved in Faith’s over-the-top antics.

Creator Joanna Johnson loosely based the show’s premise on her own experience as a former cast member of The Bold and the Beautiful. After three seasons, ABC announced Hope & Faith‘s cancellation, and it has since become virtually impossible to rewatch the show in DVD form or on streaming platforms.

