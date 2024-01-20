Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

‘Hope and Faith’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Kelly Ripa, Megan Fox and More

By
Hope and Faith Cast Where Are They Now
11
Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com

After Hope & Faith came to an end, the show’s stars — such as Kelly Ripa and Megan Fox — have only continued to find more success.

The sitcom, which premiered on ABC in 2003, followed the antics of sisters Hope (Faith Ford) and Faith (Ripa). After Faith’s character on a soap opera gets killed off, she moves from Los Angeles to Hope’s home in the Cleveland suburbs. Hope’s husband, Charlie (Ted McGinley), and the couple’s three kids would usually get involved in Faith’s over-the-top antics.

Creator Joanna Johnson loosely based the show’s premise on her own experience as a former cast member of The Bold and the Beautiful. After three seasons, ABC announced Hope & Faith‘s cancellation, and it has since become virtually impossible to rewatch the show in DVD form or on streaming platforms.

amazon-gold-bow-earrings

Deal of the Day

Take the Bow Trend to the Next Level With This Earring Set — 9 Pairs for $14 View Deal

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of Hope & Faith are now:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

1251224796jenny_mccarthy_290x206

Jenny McCarthy
Johnny Galecki Bio

Johnny Galecki
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Attend Oscars with Ryan Seacrest 2023 Oscars

Kelly Ripa
Only Murders in the Building Celebrity Cameos

Mark Consuelos
MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021

Megan Fox
The New York Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures? and Village Roadshow Pictures' 'Sully' After Party, USA 06 Sep 2016

Regis Philbin

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!