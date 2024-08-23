Following the news of Bennifer 2.0’s divorce, Lisa Barlow is taking a trip down memory lane.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, took to social media on Thursday, August 22 to share a throwback picture with Ben Affleck, 52, Barlow is all smiles in the pic sporting a black top, black fur vest, and silver crossbody bag. Affleck sported dark jeans and top as he wrapped one arm around Barlow’s shoulder.

“I always throw a great house party,” Barlow wrote alongside on the Instagram Story, which was set to Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, August 20, that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, following months of speculation about their relationship. Court documents reveal that the couple’s separation officially began on April 26, three months prior to their second wedding anniversary.

Related: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship Timeline The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together nearly 20 years after their romance first took the world by storm. The pair first connected in 2002 on the set of the ill-fated Gigli. The movie […]

The former couple initially married in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, before celebrating with a larger event in Georgia on August 20, 2022. Lopez’s decision to file for divorce on the anniversary of their wedding celebration was apparently for a reason.

“The timing of the divorce was a big f—k you to Ben,” a Hollywood insider told Us Weekly exclusively following Lopez’s move to legally sever ties with Affleck.

While Barlow didn’t explain why she was at the same party as Affleck, the Bravo star and husband John Barlow own LUXE, is a marketing agency that works with celebrities when they have events in Salt Lake, including Sundance.

Lisa has also opened up about how Lopez played a role in her love story with John. In December 2022, via a series of Instagram Stories, she reflected on the moment they got engaged, explaining how she was “obsessed” with Lopez’s 2002 This Is Me… Then album, which Lopez wrote during her first relationship with Affleck.

“Every song on this J. Lo album [was] on repeat on the way to dinner. Everywhere we went for that whole weekend. It was all about me, John, and J. Lo,” she said, per Bravo.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

These days, Barlow is gearing up for the season 5 premiere of RHOSLC, which is set to hit screens on September 18. Alongside Barlow, the new season features Mary Crosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and newcomer Bronwyn Newport. Britani Bateman and Meili Workman will also join the cast as “friends” of the group.

Andy Cohen, the show’s executive producer, recently praised the new season during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on August 14. Cohen revealed that the first episode is particularly eventful, noting, “The first episode starts with such a bang, and they do something that I don’t think has been done on a Housewives show before, which is the whole first episode is the first whole all-cast event. So much happens. It’s really great.”

Cohen, who revealed he has seen the first seven episodes, added, “It’s excellent. The women are great. It feels very fresh. Last season was obviously so huge, but this season feels very, from the jump, they’re off to the races.”