Spilling the beans! Lisa Kudrow shared new details about the hotly anticipated Friends reunion coming to HBO Max.

“There’s different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things,” the Comeback alum, 57, told Rob Lowe on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast on Thursday, January 14. “I pre-shot something already, so we’re definitely doing it because I already shot a little something.”

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom, clarified that the reunion is “not a reboot” of the popular series. “It’s not like a scripted thing, we’re not portraying our characters,” she explained. “It’s us getting together, which just doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped. I think it’ll be great.”

The former Parks and Recreation star, 56, asked whether the upcoming special simply features Kudrow “having nachos” at Jennifer Aniston’s house. “Yes, that’s what it is,” she joked.

Friends, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. Kudrow and Aniston, 51, starred alongside Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

While the cast has remained close over the years, they last reunited in an official capacity in 2016. The gathering was a tribute special to James Burrows, who directed episodes on the series and worked on other acclaimed sitcoms including Will & Grace and Fraiser. Perry, 51, was the only star absent from the event because of rehearsals he had for his West End play.

It was announced in February 2020 that a full-cast Friends reunion special would be coming to HBO Max. Though it was scheduled to premiere that May, it was indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Greenblatt, the former WarnerMedia entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman, later confirmed plans to move forward with taping the special before a live studio audience on the show’s original soundstage. “We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together,” he told Variety in May 2020. “And we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms.”

In July 2020, Schwimmer told E! News about what he is most looking forward to when filming the special. “Being on the actual soundstage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years,” the 54-year-old actor said. “That to me is going to be a really meaningful experience.”